What is Xi Jinping doing in Europe? Its objective is more strategic than economic

Decades later, and amid waves of geopolitical turbulence, Chinese President Xi Jinping began his first visit to Europe in five years since 2019, choosing three countries: France, Serbia and Hungary. Initially, this selection appears to be aimed squarely at creating divisions within the Western alliance. He also confirms that the objective of his visit is not economic but strategic. He chose Paris because it coincided with the celebration of 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations. That said, the real reason was to appeal to Paris' strategic autonomy at a time when the European bloc has undertaken an uneven but ambitious project to de-risk its wildly lopsided trade with China. This includes addressing the burning issue of Chinese electric vehicles flooding the European market, outperforming their European counterparts due to unfair trade practices.

IIn 1964, when French President Charles De Gaulle visited Beijing to formalize the first diplomatic relations between the West and China, he made a profound statement about the Parisian worldview. France simply recognizes the world as it is.

What is Xi's goal?

Xi’s strategic signaling is fundamental. In France's case, he wants to capitalize on the country's strategic autonomy, which is most likely to be misinterpreted due to Macron's mixed statements, to distance it from the United States and NATO. Although there is no real evidence to suggest this, Macron outlandish statements are enough to create and maintain this confusion.

Xi's visit to Serbia coincided with25th anniversary of Chinese embassy bombing in Belgrade; an incident that occurred during NATO's intervention in the bloody collapse of the former Yugoslavia in May 1999.

Serbia is witnessing an endless war that has engulfed Russia, its main backer, and is considering a new way to join the European Union. In a strategic change, hesigned an agreement on French Rafale aircraftas part of its largest military purchase in history. Despite the winds of change, Serbia remains a supporter of Russia and wary of the Western bloc.

However, Xi spent the most time in Hungary, saying both countries would benefit from a deal golden journey in relationships. Budapest remains the most Eurosceptic country in the European bloc, maintaining close relations with Russia and China.

China influences operations, espionage and interference

Strategically, with Brussels' growing demand to end China's support for Russia in its never-ending war against Ukraine, concern is also growing in continental Europe over cases of Chinese espionage. Just a day after the end of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to Beijing, three Germans were arrested on charges of espionage on behalf of China.

Also in France, there have been examples of how China is exploiting its growing influence through information operations in Europe.recently commissioned studyby the Institute for Strategic Research (IRSEM), the official think tank of the French armies. In 2022, Jean Baptiste, then director of IRSEM, shared his findings with the Indian strategic community at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis. The report was intended to be one of the most ambitious and systematic investigations into how China's influence operations operate in Europe and enable interference by the Chinese Communist Party.

Paris understands that it has limited leverage against Beijing and must align its China policy with the broader European approach. Aside from his scintillating statements, Macron's collective approach during his meetings with Xi has been rather consistent, ensuring alignment with the European framework. When Xi visited Europe in 2019,Macron received italongside former European Commission President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. After the event, a joint, not bilateral, statement was issued.

Later that year, when Macron decided to visit Shanghai, he was accompanied by the trade chiefs of the EU and Germany. In 2023, European Commission head Ursula Von der Leyen accompanied Macron on his state visit to China, ensuring that discussions with Xi took place in a trilateral format.

This fine print tends to be misinterpreted in New Delhi, where the majority adheres to Macron's strategic autonomy at face value, lacking inherent pragmatism.

It is Berlin which has most often been alone in its overtures towards China. The flamboyant Macron, despite controversial statements asserting his independence, has always ensured that the broader European framework prevails when it comes to China.

This very observationalso shows an inherent vulnerability. From Xi's point of view, there is little point in France signaling to follow the EU and Germany. No, unless other major drivers of the European project, like Berlin, whose economy is far too linked to Beijing than to Paris, return the favor. This situation demonstrates a notable mismatch between the main drivers of the European project and their vision of Europe.

Economic cooperation agreements

For the record, France and China have signed trade agreements, but as Marc Julienne, director of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), points out in hisessaythe golden age of major contracts in the aeronautics, civil nuclear and automobile sectors is over. What continued in terms of trade deals was a call from Paris to restart its exports to China in order to reduce part of the existing trade deficit of more than 40 billion euros.

France was the first torequestAction at European level against Chinese car manufacturers. This prompted the EU to launch a new anti-subsidy investigation into the electric vehicle sector, apart from ongoing investigations into the solar industry, where cheap Chinese imports bankrupted European PV manufacturers in 2010. This pattern is repeating itself in 2024 with massive and strategic subsidies. solar panel makers flood European markets again, pushing local marketsbankrupt.

China responded with an interesting mix of defiance and skill. It continued to provide strategic subsidies and launched a retaliatory investigation into subsidies given to the European brandy industry. For the uninitiated, this is a way for Beijing to take revenge on Paris since more than 95% of the spirits exported to China are French. However, China maintains that it had nothing to do with France's punishment, even though things are clear.

In herinsightful article, Céline Pajon, head of research at IFRI in Japan, highlights the dissonance in Europe's attitude towards two Asian giants. While China walks away with all the public diplomacy attention, it is Japan that deserves it. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently visited France and reached agreements on critical mineral supply chains and launched negotiations for a reciprocal access agreement to facilitate joint military training and exercises.

While the EU-China trade deal is on hold, Europe and Japan have one of the most comprehensive and ambitious free trade agreements in the world. Japan is also the only country in Asia to have sent$12 billion in aid to Ukraine, making more than most European countries combined. Kishida has also been a strong supporter of indivisible security from Europe to Asia, a key European argument for engaging the Indo-Pacific. However, Japan remains discreet and China takes center stage.

For India, the only credible sense of European cacophony towards China and de-risking should translate into harnessing China's potential and diversification. As China and Europe remain entangled in their own competing and contested visions of trade and security, India should seek to capitalize on its growing relationship with the West. She must remain aware of the transformations underway in the bloc today.

Although events may slow or accelerate the pace, the general direction is toward seeking economic, technological, and military security through trusted global partnerships. For now, New Delhi should aim to attract European investments which are clearly no longer going to China. This is where India's efforts to save Asia from Chinese domination converge.

The author is an associate researcher at the Europe and Eurasia Center of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis. She tweets @swasrao. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Zoya Bhatti)