Donald Trump suffered two defeats according to Judge Merchan





New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Thursday denied two motions filed by former President Donald Trump's defense team in his hush money case as several witnesses, including Stormy Daniels, took the stand.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to Daniels, an adult film actress, and others during the former president's 2016 campaign The payment to Daniels was intended to silence her about an extramarital affair she was having with Trump, the prosecution alleges. The former president denies the accusations brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thursday's court proceedings were filled with testimony from a handful of witnesses called by prosecutors, including Daniels, who was questioned by Trump's lawyers in an effort to highlight any discrepancies in her account of the alleged sexual relationship with Trump . The jury also heard from Rebecca Manochio, junior accountant at the Trump Organization, Tracy Menzies, custodian of archives at the HarperCollins publishing house, and Madeleine Westerhout, former director of operations in the Oval Office of the Trump administration.

Former President Donald Trump spoke to the press on Tuesday ahead of his secret trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York. Two motions filed by Trump's defense team have been denied by the state of New York… Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press ahead of his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Two motions filed by Trump's defense team were denied by New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan during the trial Thursday. More DAVID DEE DELGADO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's lawyers also raised three issues shortly after the lunch break: a new motion for a mistrial; a problem with the gag order against the former president; and a request to exclude the testimony of Karen McDougal, a model and actress who alleges she was also paid to remain silent about her affair with Trump. Prosecutors confirmed Thursday that McDougal would not be called as a witness.

Mercan rejects request for gag order

Merchan ordered that Trump not be allowed to speak publicly about witnesses, jurors and others connected to the secret trial. Trump was fined $9,000 last week for violating the order nine times.

The defense team argued Thursday that the gag order against Trump should be modified to allow him to respond to Daniels' testimony. Manhattan prosecutor Joshua Steinglass, however, refuted that Trump had a habit of attacking others, “selfishly, without caring about the people he attacks.”

“The fact that the witnesses are brave enough to come here…should not expose them to this defendant's barrage of attacks,” Steinglass added, according to a report by Newsweek senior editor Katherine Fung.

Merchan told Trump's lawyers that he could not take the defense's “word” that the former president's response to Daniels' testimony would be “discreet,” pointing out that Trump had a “track record.”

“My concern is not just to protect Ms. Daniels or a witness who has already testified; my concern is to protect this proceeding as a whole,” Merchan added, before denying the motion to modify the silence order.

Second motion for mistrial denied

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, also argued for a mistrial, saying several parts of Daniels' testimony Thursday amounted to a new account of her alleged sexual relationship with the former president. Fung reported from inside the courtroom that Steinglass responded by saying the defense's claims were “flat out false.”

Part of Blanche's request focused on some of the more obscene details of Daniels' cross-examination, including whether Trump wore a condom during the alleged encounter. Prosecutors argued, however, that those details were not “insignificant” because they showed the consistency of Daniels’ account.

Merchan agreed with the defense that some details should have been omitted from Daniels' testimony, but he also asked Trump's team why they didn't “object to the condom mention” during of cross-examination. The motion for a mistrial was denied.

Blanche's first motion for a mistrial was denied by Merchan on Tuesday.

Trump again accuses Biden of being responsible for his trial

After the court adjourned for the day on Thursday, Trump spoke to Truth Social, angry with Merchan, once again calling him a “very confrontational judge” and accusing him of working on behalf of President Joe Biden before the November presidential election. Trump has repeatedly accused prosecutors and judges in his plethora of legal battles of trying to interfere with his re-election chances.

“THIS TWISTED JOE BIDEN-INSPIRED TRIAL IS AN ATTACK ON HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT AND ON AMERICA ITSELF,” the post read. “CORRUPTED AND HIGHLY CONFLICTED JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN PRESIDES OVER THE DEATH OF NEW YORK CITY AND THE STATE JUSTICE SYSTEM. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!”

Newsweek contacted Trump's campaign via email for additional comment Thursday evening.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-handed-two-losses-judge-merchan-1899101 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos