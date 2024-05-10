PM Narendra Modi advises Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to reunite with Shiv Sena, NCP

PM Modi advised Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to bring Sena and NCP together after elections

Nandurbar, Maharashtra:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today advised the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after the Lok Sabha poll results instead of 'dying merging' with the Congress.

“A big leader here who has been active for 40-50 years is worried after the polls in Baramati (Lok Sabha seat). He says that after June 4, small parties, in order to survive, will merge with the Congress,” said the Prime Minister Modi. , without naming Sharad Pawar.

“It means the transplantation PCN and transplantation Shiv Sena has decided to merge with Congress,” PM Modi said, addressing an election rally in north Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district.

“But instead of dying by merging with the Congress, come to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde,” PM Modi said.

In Nandurbar seat, the BJP has re-nominated incumbent MLA Heena Gavi, who is pitted against Congress' Gowaal Padavi. The constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase of the general elections on May 13.

“In the coming years, several regional parties will associate themselves more closely with the Congress. Or they may consider the possibility of merging with the Congress if they feel it is best for their party,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar (SP). had told The Indian Express.

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi also accused the Congress of conspiring to end 'aastha' (Hindu faith). Congress guru 'shehzada' told US that Ram temple and Ram Navmi festivities were against the idea of ​​India, he said, targeting Sam Pitroda, former president of Overseas Indian Congress.

Pitroda resigned Wednesday after stoking controversy with his remarks citing ethnic and racial identities such as Chinese, African, Arab and white to describe the physical appearance of Indians.

“Congress calls people with the color of Lord Krishna as Africans. So they did not want Droupadi Murmu to be President of India. Isn't this an insult to adivasis,” he asked.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress agenda is so dangerous that it calls the construction of Ram temple and Ram Navami celebrations as against the idea of ​​India. “They may say that going to the temple is anti-India. See the Congress mentality that in the land of Ram, a temple is anti-India.” These people organize 'sarkari Iftar' and beautify the graves of terrorists, he said.

In an apparent reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut's alleged comment that “bury him in Maharashtra just like Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb”, PM Modi said, those in the dual Sena are talking about bury him alive.

They were also accused of blasting a bomb for their election campaign, he said, referring to the party led by Uddhav Thackeray. “These people have lost public support and their political space has eroded. The people of India are my security blanket. These people cannot bury me alive or dead,” he said.

Granting quotas on the basis of religion is against the very values ​​and principles enshrined in our Constitution, he said. As long as he is alive, PM Modi said, he will not let an “inch” of reservation for Dalits, adivasis and OBCs be taken away on the basis of religion.

Extending Akshaya Tritiya greetings to the people, he said, “Your blessings to me on this occasion show that a third term for me is guaranteed.” Prime Minister Modi said serving adivasis and deprived sections was for him like serving his family members.

“I am not like the Congress 'shahi parivar', but I grew up in a poor family. Adivasis and the poor have suffered greatly from lack of access to housing, electricity and water, even after 60 years of independence. But my government has worked hard to improve their lives,” the star BJP activist said.

He said the Congress did not care about the adivasis and had done nothing to eradicate sickle cell anemia, which was prevalent among the tribals.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has taken steps in this direction to protect future generations of tribals.

He said the Congress knew it could not match (Narendra) Modi on development. “So he opened a lie factory about reservations and the Constitution.” Their ecosystem is filled with rumors, he says.

“As far as the rumor of changing the Constitution is concerned, it is nothing but a 'chor machaya shor' (thieves making noise) situation for the Congress. It wants to introduce reservations based on religion which are unconstitutional to make such an attempt is to stab the framer of the Constitution in the back,” he said.

Alleging that the Congress wants to replicate its 'Karnataka model' across the country by scrapping SC, ST and OBC quotas and giving them to their minority vote banks, PM Modi warned people to be vigilant.

In Karnataka, the Congress overnight transformed Muslims into OBCs and now wants to snatch quotes from tribals and Dalits, he said.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi is organizing a 'maha abhiyan' (mega drive) to complete his quota while I am doing 'maha rakshan ka maha yagna' (grand protection ritual) to save him,” he said.

“I have challenged the Congress to declare in writing that they will not end SC and ST quota and give them to Muslims. But the Congress is not responding. They have a hidden agenda to plunder your rights. But they are spreading rumors of being hand in glove with anti-national elements,” he said.

“Modi is the 'chowkidar' (guardian) responsible for protecting the rights of the underprivileged sections of society,” he said.

