Investigation claims Imran Khan and 34 masterminds involved in May 9 violence





A report produced after an investigation under the caretaker government claims that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was actively involved in planning violent attacks on military installations on May 9, 2023.

The report presented to the cabinet attributes responsibility for these violent attacks. It was not officially published by the government, but its contents were leaked to journalists.

Several federal ministers also commented on the report, with Rana Sanaullah calling it insufficient while others expressing satisfaction.

The report states that Imran Khan actively contributed to the planning.

The report reveals that investigations conducted so far indicate the involvement of 34 individuals who orchestrated the violent street power strategy, with a further 52 individuals contributing to the detailed planning and 185 individuals executing the plan.

According to the report, supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including armed men, were transferred from party strongholds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Lahore several days before Khan's arrest.

These people were accommodated in various places in Lahore, their expenses being covered by party leaders and supporters.

Their main goal was to resist Khan's arrest and, if necessary, to resort to violence and chaos.

The report states that these individuals were able to prevent Khan's arrest on several occasions by resisting law enforcement.

On May 9, 2023, following the arrest of Imran Khan, these individuals gathered at predetermined locations to serve as rallying points for other party members, it said.

They were already armed with weapons such as batons and played an active role in further stirring up the crowd's emotions, based on social media posts, the statement added.

They also directed the crowd to specific locations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House in Lahore, he added.

The report states: On May 9, 2023, after Mr. Khan's arrest, these people gathered at predetermined locations to serve as rallying points for other party members. The evidence shows that these people were already armed with batons, etc., to provoke violence. Taking inspiration from social media, they managed to further inflame the crowd's already charged emotions. They also helped direct crowds to predetermined locations such as GHQ in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House in Lahore. Recorded testimonies from those present at these locations speak of voices within the crowd urging them to march to certain locations and silencing opposition to these suggestions. Once there, these people started the violence and encouraged others to participate.

Once they arrived at the designated locations, these individuals started the violence and encouraged others to participate.

The pattern of violence on May 9, 2023 suggests a carefully orchestrated strategy aimed at attacking specific targets, including military installations.

The events of May 9, 2023 were neither isolated nor entirely spontaneous. They were part of an organized strategy to demonstrate the power of the streets through violence in the event of Mr Khan's arrest. The evidence presented to the Committee suggests that, as Mr Khan's arrest became increasingly likely (due to his own recalcitrant behavior), the party leadership formulated a strategy to respond to his arrest by causing violence and chaos by attacking military installations, the report said.

Call logs examined during the investigation reveal that some PTI leaders called the rioters attacking the Jinnah House, indicating close coordination between PTI leaders and the rioters.

Many of those arrested confessed during interrogations to receiving instructions from PTI party leaders to carry out violence and target specific locations, such as the corps commander's residence in Lahore.

The report concludes that the events of May 9, 2023 were neither isolated nor entirely spontaneous, but were part of an organized strategy to demonstrate the power of the streets through violence in response to the arrest of Imran Khan.

Evidence presented to the cabinet committee indicates that as Khan's arrest became more likely, the party leadership formulated a strategy to respond with violence, thereby pressuring the military to engage with the PTI.

