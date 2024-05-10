Trump is limited in what he can say about his trial. His GOP allies are showing up to help





Former President Donald Trump is limited in what he can say publicly as he fights accusations that he made payments to a pornographic actor to illegally influence the 2016 election. But he is getting help from some GOP allies who are happy to show up and talk.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida was the last surrogate to accompany Trump, joining him Thursday for the 14th day of his secret trial in New York. Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

The presence of Republicans in the courtroom may help Trump connect with his constituents while he is stuck in court and feeling the pressure of a judge-imposed silence order. Both Scott and Paxton have experienced legal troubles and have denounced what they call politically motivated prosecutions, a message that echoes Trump's. And while having friends by his side is a common practice encouraged by lawyers to show support for defendants in court, it is also an opportunity for Trump's friends to publicly demonstrate their loyalty to the leader of the Republican Party.

Scott started his day Thursday as a 6 a.m. guest on the Fox & Friends morning show. He then entered the courtroom behind Trump and witnessed the tense exchange between Stormy Daniels and Trump's defense attorney as they revisited the former president's alleged 2006 sexual relationship and the porn actor.

The senator walked to the front row of the courtroom gallery, behind the defense table, joining Trump's entourage, and spoke with Trump lawyer and spokesperson Alina Habba, before sitting down.

After an hour and a half, Scott left the courtroom and walked across the street to speak to the media. There, he commented on a topic that Trump was ordered not to, bringing up Judge Juan Merchan's daughter and saying she was a political operative who raised money for Democrats.

“This is just a group of Democrats saying we want to make sure Donald Trump can't speak,” Scott said. Then they have a silence order, so he can't campaign. They locked him in a courtroom.

The silence order prohibits Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about people connected to the case, including the judge's family.

Scott denied that his presence had anything to do with the gag order.

No, I'm tired of it, he said. They just don't want this guy on the ballot.

Paxton did not speak publicly when he joined Trump last week, but he later gave interviews to Fox Business and Newsmax about the trial, calling it a perversion of justice.

It's tyrannical, and to prevent him from speaking out and defending himself and preventing him from campaigning, I think it's hard to believe and I hope the American people don't tolerate that, Paxton said on Fox Business the next day.

David Weinstein, a legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, said Trump could not comment directly or indirectly, adding that an indirect comment would include a friend saying something Trump shared or said. But surrogates like Scott are free to speak.

They can say whatever they want. They are not required to remain silent, he added.

Weinstein said Trump was not only on trial for the crimes he's accused of, but he was also in the court of public opinion as he tried to win an election.

He can bring in other people, show voters in other states that he has the support of other politicians, he said. This is a political and public relations tactic. This has nothing to do with his defense.

Trump's lawyers objected to the gag order, saying the former president should be allowed to respond to Daniels' testimony. But Merchan on Thursday refused a request for an amendment.

Gustavo Lage, a criminal defense attorney, said the extent to which this silence order applied was controversial.

I think the court would have a hard time saying that a third party cannot express their opinion or feelings about a lawsuit, Lage said.

As for connecting with voters by bringing in surrogates and allies, Lage said that shouldn't be relevant in court.

I don't think it's something the court could or should control as long as it doesn't interfere with the administration of justice in the courtroom, he said.

