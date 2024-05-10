Is the West losing the battle against China for the heart of Serbia?

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia this week drew crowds waving Serbian and Chinese flags and praising the “ironclad” friendship between the two countries. Elsewhere in the West, it has raised many questions about Serbia's future role in Europe.

Analysts say that was exactly the idea. At a time of global rivalry between Beijing and Washington, Xi's messages from Belgrade seemed aimed at a much wider audience.

Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed a number of bilateral agreements on Wednesday, following the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the 1999 NATO campaign to put an end to the ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians. The United States apologized for the action, calling it a “mistake.”





David Shullman, a China expert with the Washington-based Atlantic Council, told VOA that Xi's arrival in Belgrade on the May 7 anniversary was intended to send a broader message in the context of the war in Ukraine: that China is not a “warmonger”. ” like the United States and NATO.

The Chinese message, Shullman said, “repeats Russia's message on the war in Ukraine, which is not to blame Russia, but to blame the United States and NATO for ” fanned the flames of war, continued to support the Ukrainians and that China is the force for peace and stability.

“There is an awareness in the Chinese system [that] This is a key liaison point between China and Serbia, and it fits into China's messaging towards NATO and the United States. »

The Chinese president addressed the bombing of the Chinese embassy in an article published Tuesday in Serbia's pro-government newspaper. Policy: “The Chinese people value peace, but they will never allow a historic tragedy to happen again.”





Paul McCarthy, director for Europe at the International Republican Institute in Washington, acknowledged that the timing of Xi's visit was no accident.

“I think Xi's whole visit to Europe was organized around the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombings,” he said. “This is too symbolic an opportunity for the Chinese to miss and it underlines, so to speak, Serbia's position and the strategic disagreement with the West that has lasted for 25 years.”

Xi and Vucic signed a declaration on the “common future” of the two countries, which the Serbian president described as a higher level than the comprehensive strategic partnership agreed by the two countries in 2016.

According to the Atlantic Council's Shullman, Xi has often used the phrase “shared future” to indicate that he wants a new balance of power in the world.

“The story of a shared future is how China wants to establish a world order that is less US-led, that is multipolar, that is a more 'democratic' international order as the Chinese say,” he said. -he declares.

“Essentially, this is an order that is no longer led by the United States and in which China plays a larger role.”

He added: “The fact that Serbia is considered the first European country that will be part of the community and the 'common future' shows that for Chinese leaders, especially Xi, Serbia is of great importance… in as an economic partner and as a candidate country to the EU.

Furthermore, Xi's visit to Serbia showed Washington that China has reliable partners in Europe and that the United States “will not be able to completely bring Europe to its side.”





China has mines and factories throughout Serbia and has provided billions of dollars in financing for roads, bridges and various facilities, becoming Serbia's key partner in developing much-needed infrastructure.

However, some experts believe that the future of cooperation between Belgrade and Beijing is uncertain, given the complex relations between the United States and China.

Vuk Vuksanovic, senior researcher at the Belgrade Security Policy Center, told VOA that expanding cooperation between Serbia and China from a strategic partnership to the level of “building a community of Serbia and China with a common future in the new era” is no small feat. more than a diplomatic game which currently suits the two governments.

He added that future relations depended much more on Beijing than on Belgrade.

“The previous strategic partnership agreement was a 2009 joint declaration that contained warm rhetoric but in reality brought no monumental transformation to these relations,” he said.

“And that was until China showed greater interest in the Balkans due to the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive global infrastructure development strategy led by China. “I believes that the key question for the United States will be whether this cooperation will include a major project in the field of defense and high technology.”

McCarthy, of the International Republican Institute, said it was unclear to what extent Serbia's agreements with China and plans for a “common future” would affect Serbia's relations with the West.

Nevertheless, he noted, a free trade agreement between China and Serbia that comes into effect in July “turns Serbia more eastward”, raising the question of “how serious is Serbia on its European path.

He added: “I have to say, from Washington's point of view, they might feel like they are losing the battle for the heart of Serbia, so to speak.”

This article comes from VOA Serbian Service with contributions from Dino Jahic, Marko Protic and Stefan Miljus.