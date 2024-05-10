Daily Express announces trip to India to cover elections

The INDIAlliance is a concoction of 41 national and regional left-wing parties which have different objectives, only some hold seats in the Lok Sabha (Lower House – equivalent to the House of Commons) and the Raja Sabha (Upper House – equivalent to the House of Lords). and there are seven communist parties within the alliance. The Indian National Congress (INC) is the leader of the alliance and the Indian equivalent of the Labor Party. Unsurprisingly, in the first paragraph of what is essentially the INC manifesto, they refer to former members of the Congress Party and heroes of Indian Independence (1947). , Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who framed the Constitution. Conceived by the British, Jawaharhal Nehru of the INC and Muhammad Ali Jinnah of the All India Muslim League, Indian Independence (1947) had a price, Partition, which some Indians still call vivisection. This painful metaphor shows to what extent the wounds linked to the division of India into three nations have persisted and the scars linked to the division of a nation by faith have become almost systemic within political parties. The INC manifesto presents itself as a list of subsidies and gratuities intended to target the votes of Muslims and the most vulnerable of the Indian population, the poor and the illiterate; The Congress has always sought to divide India by targeting Muslims as their traditional vote bank. The INC's offer appears to be a shrewd effort to bring together diverse minorities into a group that could outnumber the majority's low turnout. There is no projected candidate for the post of Prime Minister, it is usually Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira and son of Rajiv, both former Prime Ministers. The forward is by Rahul Gandhi and the photographs depict Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the INC party; Karge is unlikely to become Prime Minister, he is known to be the loyal servant of Sonia Gandhi, former INC president and mother of Rahul.

Don't miss… What Narendra Modi's election manifesto tells us about his plans for India [ANALYSIS]

The 2024 opening remarks refer to the INC's warnings given in their 2019 manifesto, which mocked the BJP government and governance. They say a series of losses (of jobs, economic rights, trust and security) that they predicted in 2019 have come true. They claim that the economy is in crisis while living standards have fallen (conversely, statistics show that India's middle class has reached 31% of the population and is expected to double by 2046). They claim that in India, democracy has hollowed out and is becoming a one-party, one-person dictatorship. This reflects the damning rhetoric Gandhi has trolled around institutions in the UK and US in 2023, and without checking the facts, the left-wing press in Western countries are happy to propagate it. Institutional predictions based on Modi's ten years show the opposite, the World Economic Forum estimates that India will be the world's third largest economy in the next five years, and Goldman Sachs predicts that India will become the world's second largest economy in here 2075, according to the FT Chris Giles India will soon rival China in its contribution to global growth, and the Harvard Business Review quotes Matin Wolf predicting that India's future purchasing power will be 30% higher than that of the United States. The INC has always prided itself on social justice and has claimed that 70% of India's minority population is underrepresented in high-ranking professions, services and businesses (although the current Prime Minister and President are of modest origin). There is an unintentional irony in a remark about discrimination against ancestry and the resulting denial of equal opportunity. There is no doubt that Gandhi is here because of his ancestry. The Congress wants to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to increase the current levels of reservation for minority communities. Specified minority communities will benefit from credit, jobs, housing, land and education. The counterargument is that in New India, caste is no longer the handicap created by the Raj; today, Hindu identity trumps the definition of caste.

Don't miss… “The West must do better in its coverage of India's vibrant democracy” [COMMENT]

Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress party leader and candidate for Raebareli constituency

In the spirit of revival, Congress plans to create a Diversity Commission that will measure, monitor, and promote diversity in public and private employment and education. Congress is committed to defending and protecting all kinds of cultural, religious, civic, and human rights of minorities, and to providing freedom of choice in dress, diet, language, and personal laws. Congress rejects majoritarianism. Chapters are dedicated to free and universal healthcare, women, people with special needs (widows-elderly people, LGBTQIA+ couples, young people/students, athletes, farmers, fishermen and migrant workers). The manifesto appears to transform India into a welfare-dependent state. This is a double-edged sword in that some promises appear to benefit the organizers of division and the beneficiaries of unequal individual freedoms, while the emphasis on diversity and inequality foments division. This is also reflected in their rejection of central government and their proposed support for state and local governments, suggesting that Congressional support for states will benefit. The INC is against “one nation, one election” as the BJP proposes, as opposed to the existing drawn-out, state-by-state process, which takes six weeks, is extremely costly and paralyzes Parliament. A new rule is proposed according to which an MP leaving the party in which he was elected will automatically be disqualified from being a member of Parliament; this rule is probably due to the number of Congress MLAs who joined the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi

Their economic policy is based on work, wealth and well-being. They set a goal of doubling GDP over the next 10 years, through job creation and higher production across all sectors. This chapter recalls the successes of 1991 and after, when Congress Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao presided over an era of unprecedented liberalization and India achieved an open, free and competitive economy. Through Rao's fiscal genius and feelers, he revolutionized India's economy and foreign affairs, but in the Congress scenario, he does not deserve to be mentioned by name. Rao's success angered the Gandhi family and controversies were conspired against him, he eventually lost his position, only to be recognized by Prime Minister Modi in 2024 when he was posthumously awarded India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna. The challenge for the INC is to live up to the BJP's bar of lifting people out of poverty, since since the BJP came to power, the United Nations Development Program estimates that 14 million Indians were lifted out of poverty between 2015 and 2020. Congress says it will undertake a complete overhaul of India's tax system to make it more user-friendly, without much detail here except that taxes won't fall on the poor. Does this suggest that taxes will be onerous on the rich? It is worth noting that Modis GST reforms have already generated record tax revenues. Gandhi's mentor Sam Pitro's reference to American-style inheritance taxes sowed fear among the middle and wealthy classes. There is an element of hypocrisy in the fact that Gandhi comes from a privileged background, his exclusive approach to minorities contrasts with PM Modi, who comes from an OBC (Other Backward Castes) background who represents Indians of all the horizons to achieve syncretic universality. National security is a major concern for all Indian governments. The Congress claims to reverse the so-called decline in defense spending, but the Modi government has already announced a 13% increase for the defense ministry in the Union Budget 2023-24.