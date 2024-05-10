Will Donald Trump take the stand at his trial?





It's a memorable scene in any courtroom drama: the lawyer stands up to call the next witness, the door opens, and it's the priest who testifies that he was at a Yankees game with the defendant at the time. of the crime and he has ticket stubs. to prove it! The deceased's daughter, who came out of the shower to find her father's bloodied body, only to be exposed as an extravagant and ongoing fraud by Elle Woods! Mocha Joe, back to get revenge on Larry David for his store of nastiness! As a lawyer extraordinaire (and personal role model), Lionel Hutz advised his client, Homer Simpson: I have a foolproof strategy to get you out of here: surprise witnesses, each more surprising than the last!

But in real life, I regret to inform you, there are no surprise witnesses. Rather, judges generally require prosecutors to disclose the names of their next witnesses at least a day in advance, and often more than that. This is a practical question, and it comes down to the fundamental right of the accused to defend himself; It is difficult for a defense attorney to prepare for the next day if he or she does not know exactly who will be cross-examining. I once tried to be cute and told the judge at the end of a day of trial that I wasn't sure who I would call the next morning. The judge replied: Either you give us the names of your witnesses right away, or you don't bother showing up tomorrow. Point taken.

Yet when it comes to witness lists and, indeed, in other respects, Donald Trump's ongoing trial in Manhattan feels more like a movie than real life. Judge Juan Merchan, in a departure from standard practice, allowed the prosecution to call its witnesses on the fly with minimal notice to the defense. The prosecutor has handed over a witness list containing dozens of names, and Trump's team has a general idea of ​​who the witnesses will be, but as to who will testify when, the defense is essentially learning along with the rest of the case. between us.

Judge Merchan ruled that Trump cannot be trusted not to publicly attack upcoming witnesses, and therefore forfeited his right to notice. Hey, when you violate an order of silence ten times, you suffer the consequences. When Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, promised that he would personally ensure that Trump refrained from any public comments about upcoming witnesses, the judge responded, “I don't think you can make that statement.” Hard but fair.

The result makes life more difficult for Trump's defense team, but it also makes the trial more cinematic for all of us. Who's next? Did we see anyone enter the courthouse? Could Stormy Daniels be standing? Karen McDougal? Where is Michael Cohen today? Hope Hicks reportedly made the assembled media and courtroom observers gasp when prosecutors called her to the stand.

Alas, there will be no surprises when it comes time for the biggest potential witness of all: the accused himself, Donald John Trump. Let me anticipate the Hamlet routine that will surely unfold over the next two weeks, whether to be present or not, whether Trump takes the stand in his own defense: he should not, and he will not .

Trump, like any accused, has the unconditional right to testify or not to testify. The prosecutor also cannot comment or ask the jury to draw any conclusions from the defendant's decision not to appear. (This doesn't need to be said, but just to clear up any confusion: Unlike Trump's absurd courthouse rants, the silence order has nothing to do with his ability to speak up for his own defense.)

We can already see Trump moving back, subtly but unmistakably, from bluster to reason. At first, Trump bragged that he would testify in his own defense. Note the careful choice of words: power, which includes an element of conditionality, is not quite the same thing as will. A few days later he cautiously backed away: Well, I will if it's necessary. Right now, I don't know if you've heard about today. Today was just incredible. People say that experts, I'm talking about lawyers and experts, say: What kind of case is this? There is no case.

Of course, few lawyers say this, but, exaggeration aside, Trump has the right strategic idea here. Indeed, he has two good reasons not to testify.

First: he would be destroyed. Trump wouldn't necessarily suffer from a Colonel Jessup. You are quite right ! At some point his self-preservation instinct is too strong for that, but he would surely twist himself into a pretzel when confronted with the difficult questions posed by the prosecution case. Did he really have affairs with McDougal and Daniels? If not, why did he falsely deny knowing them? Was he aware of the secret payments made for his benefit? Did he authorize them? For what? And why did he falsely publicly claim to know nothing about women and awards? Why did he sign a series of reimbursement checks to Michael Cohen? He is unlikely to offer coherent, coherent and plausible explanations.

This is the risk every time a defendant takes the stand: it essentially shifts the burden of proof to the defense table. Generally, if jurors believe the defendant is lying on the stand, it's over. Cross-examination would simply be too much for Trump. He has every right to dodge it, and he would be stupid to give up that right and expose himself here.

This brings us to the second point: Trump does not need to speak out in his own defense. This does not mean that he obtained an acquittal, far from it. (I still believe a conviction is more likely than not.) But it's becoming clear that his lawyers have all the ammunition they need to make their case, even without risking putting the client on the stand. Why take the risk of calling Trump to the stand to deny his sexual tryst with Daniels when she already signed a statement in 2018 stating that I deny this affair because it never happened? Why does Trump have to swear that he never dealt with Jeffrey McConney about the internal accounting behind the secret reimbursements when McConney admitted the same thing on the other hand? Why must Trump pronounce Michael Cohen a liar when virtually every prosecution witness who ever met the infamous Fixer complained that he was (or was) a sordid liar?

Indeed, if Trump speaks, the entire matter will depend on his testimony. If he doesn't, it will likely backfire on Cohens. From the perspective of Trump's legal team, it's an easy decision.

We've seen this routine before. Trump swore he would testify, he wanted to testify, he looked forward to testifying before Robert Mueller, in Congress and in some of his civil cases before withdrawing and avoiding examination under oath. He testified (sort of) at two of his recent civil trials involving E. Jean Carroll and business fraud in New York. But if Trump thinks these experiences prepared him for a criminal trial, he's wrong. The two times he testified in civil court, questioning was limited, his testimony lasted only a few minutes, and he virtually self-destructed on the stand anyway. In criminal court, the restrictor plates come off and prosecutors can question Trump about the main allegations against him for as long as they want.

As we approach the final phase of this trial, I feel that both sides should be satisfied, not elated, but rather satisfied with the way the case is unfolding. Prosecutors did a solid and professional job building their case, and Trump's lawyers sowed reasonable doubt. As a defense attorney, that's about the best you can hope for at this point: you're in the game and you have a chance to get out. Calling Trump to the stand would upend the trial and put all the defense's chips in an extraordinarily risky gamble. For all his public bluster and equivocation, there is simply no way Trump will engage in unilaterally assured self-destruction.

