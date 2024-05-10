Pakistani army says it will not allow perpetrators of May 9 violence to carry out their actions with impunity | Pakistan News





Pakistan's military on Thursday condemned violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters last year, vowing that it would not allow its “executors” to carry out their violent acts with impunity.

On May 9, violent protests broke out after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers at the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His party activists vandalized around a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

In a statement marking the first anniversary of the violence, the army said all of its leaders strongly condemned the criminal acts carried out on May 9, 2023.

Terming May 9 (Black Day) as “the darkest days in our national history”, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants, in an act of rebellion, deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalized sacred symbols. of the State and sites belonging to national heritage.

“This is a vain attempt to bring about a misplaced and short-sighted revolution in the country,” he said, adding that by exercising utmost restraint during this deliberate and brazen violence orchestrated, the Pakistani armed forces thwarted the insidious conspiracy of planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilize Pakistan by instigating confrontation between the people and the armed forces.

The military said that after failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planners, facilitators and executors of this conspiracy embarked on a sinister campaign of hatred against the armed forces and the state with the intention to distort the discourse to their advantage and shift the blame. on state institutions.

“It is precisely for this reason that there can be no compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of the tragedy of May 9, nor are they allowed to deceive the law of the land,” a- he declared.

“Bringing the real culprits of May 9 to justice is essential to ensure that in the future, no one will dare to desecrate the memory of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such unjustified conduct,” the text adds.

The armed forces have renewed their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan's enemies, both externally and internally.

