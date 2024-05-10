Politics
Turkey reopens ancient Byzantine Chora church as mosque despite muted objections
Turkey has rededicated a 1,000-year-old church as a mosque, ignoring foreign criticism that ending its neutral status as a World Heritage museum would harm cultural heritage, following a restoration that left most of its medieval mosaics and frescoes visible. .
The Holy Savior Church in Chora, often described as Istanbul's Sistine Chapel, this week held its first Muslim prayers in nearly eight decades after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan officially reopened the monument, called Kariye in Turkish. The site had been closed to the public since 2020 amid a decade-long rehabilitation that included restoring artwork, strengthening the exterior and building modern visitor facilities in the gardens.
Unlike other recent conversions of former Orthodox churches into mosques in Turkey, much of Chora's devotional art has not been obscured to conform to Islamic principles on the depiction of the human form. The mosaics and frescoes in the entrance halls and side chapel are intact, but three images of the Virgin Mary and Christ inside the nave, which now serves as a prayer space for men, are covered curtains. A wooden pulpit, carpet, consoles and light fixtures were also added to the nave.
The former monastery is home to the city's most extensive Christian art, created in the 14th century before the dawn of the Renaissance. The site was transformed into a mosque around 50 years after the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453, then into a museum in 1945 in a world heritage gesture by the secular Turkish Republic.
In 2019, a court overturned the decree making Chora a museum, part of a campaign by Erdoan's Islamist-rooted government to transform Byzantine churches that served as mosques during the Ottoman period but were deconsecrated as museums in the 20th century, into Muslim houses. worship. Erdoan invoked the right of conquest to justify Islamic claims to the 6th-century Hagia Sophia, Christendom's largest cathedral before it became a mosque and then a museum.
These are exceptional historical monuments, which require permanent monitoring and maintenance by experts. When their museum status ceases, they no longer have the necessary conservation structures. Increased and largely unmonitored visitor access further accelerates processes of degradation, says Tuba Tanyeri-Erdemir, architectural historian and religious heritage expert.
In 2020, Erdoan led thousands of prayers at the Hagia Sophia, sparking outcry from Russia, the EU and the US, as well as Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians around the world headquartered in Istanbul.
But Chora's conversion on May 6, which coincided with Easter Monday for the Orthodox faithful, attracted less pomp and opprobrium. Erdoan spoke in a televised speech from the capital Ankara, marking the restoration of 200 historic sites. May it bring good luck, he said as state bureaucrats cut a ceremonial ribbon outside Chora via video link.
Erdoan abandoned plans to pray in person at Chora in 2020 following a warning from the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO that unilateral changes to Chora and Hagia Sophia could impact their world heritage status. UNESCO did not respond to requests for comment after this week's opening.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a Greek newspaper he would share his deep dissatisfaction when he meets Erdoan next week, while the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of New York said in a statement that the change was a contradiction in the agreement of mutual respect and understanding between peoples. of all religions and urged Turkey to reconsider its decision.
We encourage the Turkish government to preserve and ensure accessibility to sites and buildings that have been home to different religious communities, in a manner that respects their diverse history, a US State Department spokesperson said. The arts journal.
Conservationists have been alarmed by damage to the Hagia Sophia, including crumbling concrete and vandalism of objects, as thousands of people walk through the 1,500-year-old site every day. In January, the government reopened the upper mosaic gallery to paying tourists for the first time and restricted visiting the nave to non-Muslims to manage crowds.
This week in Chora, a thin stream of tourists came to see sparkling mosaics, such as Christ in Majesty hovering above a dome, and the central fresco Anastasisor the Hell Rending. Site workers said only about 100 worshipers were allowed during prayer times to avoid overflowing the inner sanctuary.
