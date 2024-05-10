Chinese leader Xi seeks to save Beijing's relations with Europe





During Chinese leader Xi Jinping's latest visit to France, the sun was shining, Beijing was on the verge of signing a free trade deal with the European Union and French President Emmanuel Macron was trumpeting his hopes of making Europe less dependent on the United States. But that was five years ago. Why we wrote this A story centered on Faced with trade conflicts with Washington, Chinese leader Xi Jinping hoped for a friendlier relationship with Europe. China's subsidies for electric vehicle exports and its support for Russia's war in Ukraine have dashed those aspirations. When Mr. Xi came to Paris this week, he was participating in a damage limitation exercise; Beijing's actions in Europe, both among the public and government officials, have collapsed. This is largely because China is helping Russia wage its war against Ukraine. At the same time, the EU froze the free trade agreement due to human rights concerns. And Brussels is taking the first steps to impose sanctions on Chinese exports of electric vehicles, due to government subsidies that Beijing invests in this sector. That poses a worrying prospect for China's slowing, export-driven economy: a two-front tariff war with the United States and the European Union. Mr. Xi hopes he can avoid such an outcome, and he will have a chance to console himself at the end of the week when he visits two more reliable European friends, Serbia and Hungary, both of which not only support Beijing , but also Moscow. , Also.

The visual contrast was striking: the spring sun bathed Paris during Chinese leader Xi Jinping's last visit to Europe five years ago. This week, he landed for summit talks with President Emmanuel Macron under a cloak of gray clouds and drizzle. But this is the change in Europe policy weather that will worry China the most. For years, amid intensifying trade battles with the United States, Beijing has been able to count on its other key Western trading partner, the 27-nation European Union, to head off the superpower storm and maintain balanced economic relations. Why we wrote this A story centered on Faced with trade conflicts with Washington, Chinese leader Xi Jinping hoped for a friendlier relationship with Europe. China's subsidies for electric vehicle exports and its support for Russia's war in Ukraine have dashed those aspirations. Not anymore. A series of major jolts – the pandemic's effects on the supply chain, China's crackdown on Uyghur Muslims, its repression in Hong Kong and, above all, its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine have hardened the he European attitude towards Beijing, both among the public and among officials. And a major new trade grievance, also high on the Americas agenda, is further straining ties: the enormous volume of state-subsidized Chinese exports of future economy products, including solar panels and electric vehicles. As European producers struggle to compete, the EU is considering imposing punitive tariffs. And it has raised a deeply worrying prospect for China's slowing, export-led economy: a two-front tariff war with the United States and the European Union. Mr Xi still hopes to avoid this. French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan watch folk dancers at the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees. The world's second-largest economy has many tools to fight back, and a range of European industries would be vulnerable to such retaliation. Among them is the most important industry in the EU's largest economy: Germany's automotive sector. An undeniable chill has fallen on relations between China and Europe, and the political weather forecast does not look promising. Mr. Xi began his European tour by calling on Mr. Macron, the Western European leader with whom he has built his strongest personal relationships. Mr. Macron is a staunch defender of greater European sovereignty with Washington. Yet he was also one of the main instigators of the EU's recent decision to open an investigation and potentially sanction Chinese exports of electric vehicles to Europe. And Mr. Xi's itinerary once he left France on Tuesday underscored the dwindling number of real friends he now has in Europe. He visited two Eastern European countries: Hungary and Serbia. Both are expanding their economic ties with Beijing. Politically, both support not only China, but also Russia. Five years ago, the atmosphere surrounding Mr. Xi's European trip could not have been more different. Yes, Europe shares many of the concerns that prompted US President Donald Trump to draw the tariff sword and seek to reshape trade with China. Beijing's limits on market access, its encroachments on intellectual property rights, its enormous public subsidies and its heavily export-oriented trade balance with the West have all irritated Brussels as much as Washington. Szilard Kosticsak/Reuters Hungarian President Tams Sulyok receives Chinese leader Xi Jinping with military honors at Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024. But the EU was still seeking a negotiated solution. He attached great importance to his relations with China and did not want to participate in the Trump-Xi standoff. After leaving France five years ago, Xi visited Italy, which became the first G7 country to join China's global trade and infrastructure initiative, worth a trillion dollars, the Belt and Road. And barely a year later, to the undisguised frustration of the new Biden administration, the EU signed a new comprehensive trade agreement with Beijing. But EU ratification was blocked, initially due to China's retaliation against Europe's criticism of its human rights record. Beijing's recent support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the deal not just on ice, but seemingly in permafrost. In another sign of the cooling between the EU and China, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni withdrew her country from the Belt and Road structure late last year. Mr. Xi's talks with President Macron this week left no doubt about his desire to prevent a further deterioration in relations. In the short term, this could involve trying to avoid or reduce potential tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by setting up factories in EU countries, something already planned for Hungary. He could also try to revive the 2020 European trade deal and use it to solve other trade problems. The main obstacle he faces, however, has nothing to do with trade. It's war in Ukraine. Mr. Macron has long hoped to use his personal relationship with the Chinese leader to persuade him to limit his support for the Russian invasion, including curbing exports of dual-use components that help Russia make weapons. Ultimately, he wants Mr. Xi to intervene politically with the Kremlin and end its war against Ukraine. So far, at least, there have been few signs of change. In fact, the Chinese leader is expected to host a visiting Mr. Putin in Beijing next week. Yet the French president seemed particularly intent on strengthening personal ties when the Macrons escorted Mr. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to the Pyrenees, where Mr. Macron used to spend his childhood summers with his granddaughter. -mother. The excursion had all the makings of a crescendo of well-being to the visit: the majestic view from a mountain pass perched more than 2,103 meters (6,900 feet) above sea level. But here too, the weather omens were ominous. Thick fog hid the steep green valleys below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2024/0509/china-europe-mistrust-deteriorate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos