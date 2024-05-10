the new Indonesian capital at the heart of the environmental debate

Move the administrative capital from Jakarta to the island of Borno. This is the project launched by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. 'Nusantara' or 'IKN' should, according to him, better “distribute” the country's wealth, most of which is present on the island of Java: “We no longer want to be focused on Java, but rather on Indonesia. 58% of the economic GDP is in Java, 58% of the 17,000 that we have. So we want Indonesia to be centered on other countries.”he declared, after several criticisms.

A few kilometers from the Nusantara construction site, in the coastal town of Balikpapan, the IKN Authority, in charge of supervising the construction of the future capital, advocates “a new green, sustainable city, with 0 emissions”. A discourse that does not go down well with certain environmental NGOs, but also with locals.

“If you ask me to respond to the accusations of Green washing, I don't think that this is happening in the construction of Nusantara. Why? First, because it is very clear, if we look at our program, that Nusantar must be a green city. We will even call it 'Forest City', the fortified city.” underlines Myrna Asnawati Safitri, deputy for environment and natural resources within the IKN authority, “We are going to define 65% of the space as a protected zone, and this is a big statistic for Indonesia. We will only build 25% of the space, and the remaining 10% will be for sustainable agriculture.”

Conference Myrna Asnawati Safitri: “It is not the primary fort that is being cut.” 1 minute

In Balikpapan Bay, fishermen observe the numerous boats carrying wood. February 2024 Radio-France – Juliette Pietraszewski

At a time when Jakarta faces frequent floods, and is sinking a little deeper into water each year, the NGO WALHI, the oldest in Indonesia, is questioning the real need to build a new capital. “We think it's a bad decision, because the current capital Jakarta is already facing environmental problems. The government leaves people with the problem of overpopulation, flooding.”explains ZenziSuhadi, director of Walhi. “For us, the new Indonesian capital Borno is not about a better geographical distribution of the country's economy but about a political transition. Because the land on which they are building the new capital is largely concessions from Prabowo Subianto, the next Indonesian president. “

Vulnerable premises

The Nusantara construction site is huge and dusty. Outside the city, an airport is also planned in the construction project. Near a small indigenous village, belonging to the Balik tribe, a dam has been built. “I'm angry because I'm going to be affected by this project. But this place is the place of my ancestors, where they lived. This is why I refused this project, when the government wanted to force us to move. We have the right to live here as citizens!”explains a villager.

Conference “We are fighting for our right to housing” 57 seconds

A member of the Balik tribe, in the village of Spaku, near the IKN construction site. February 2024. Radio-France – Juliette Pietraszewski

Most of the inhabitants are fishermen or farmers, and note the degradation of the river. “Because we are very dependent on natural resources, particularly the forest and the river, I ask the government to protect our trees and our water for us. Because we have no other resources than the forest, the river and our farms.”says another villager. The other big source of worry for these locals is being dispossessed of their land. At issue: the absence of a certificate of ownership for members of the indigenous population.

For Mera, member of a local NGO, and specialist in mining operations in Kalimantan, potential foreign investors in Nusantara must know that indigenous populations are suffering from the project, and that their voice is not heard: “The international community needs to hear it: this is a violation of human rights that they are suffering right now.”

Conference “For the locals, we are going to cut their ties with the forest and with the river. It’s a historic river.” 58 seconds

Concerns for biodiversity

In Balikpapan Bay, a few kilometers from the future new administrative capital, fishermen are also worried. “Since the beginning of the construction of IKN, it has been very difficult to find fish. Even further afield, it is complicated, we can have a minimum amount of fishing but sometimes we find absolutely nothing.”says Arbaine, a fisherman in the bay. At his side, Nordine, also a fisherman, has difficulty imagining his future: “I'm afraid for my future, yes, I have big objections to this project, but we have no power to change things to be honest…”he says.

On the part of local NGOs, there is particular fear of a decrease in the number of blugas in the bay, given the increasing number of boats. “Proboscis monkeys, long-nosed monkeys, are in any case increasingly rare on earth.some testify.

In the bay, the mangrove is also a source of concern for fishermen and NGOs: “They destroyed the mangrove in several places for IKN logistics so we can see how the construction of the new capital destroys the ecosystem in Balikpapan Bay.”observes Parid Ridwanuddin, from long WALHI.

While the end of the Nusantara works is scheduled for 2045, the current Indonesian president Joko Widodo plans to inaugurate the Nusantara Presidential Palace next August.