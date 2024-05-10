'Fake Shiv Sena…': PM Modi heavily attacks Sanjay Raut for his 'bury' comment





Image source: YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 10) took up the dig at Shiv Sena's UBT chief Sanjay Raut, who compared him to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and said he had the blessing of the matri-shakti who would protect it against abuse. PM Modi said the opposition, including the Congress, cannot bury me during my lifetime or even after my demise. His remarks came while he addressed an election rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar. What had Sanjay Raut said? The Prime Minister reacted to Sanjay Rauts Aurangzeb's barbs against him at a rally. Raut had claimed that Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, that's why PM Modi and Amit Shah, both from Gujarat, are treating us like Aurangzeb. Look at the story, Aurangzeb was born in the village of Narendra Modi. Next to Ahmedabad is a village named Dahod, where Aurangzeb was born. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, that's why they (PM Modi and Amit Shah) treat us like Aurangzeb. But remember we buried an Aurangzeb in this country of Maharashtra. For 27 years, Aurangzeb fought on the soil of Maharashtra to conquer Maharashtra. Finally, we buried this Aurangzeb in the soil of Maharashtra and dug his grave. Narendra Modi, who are you? He said. PM Modi hits back Hitting back strongly at the opposition party over the remarks, PM Modi said he was making such remarks keeping appeasement in mind. The fake Shiv Sena is talking about burying me alive. There is the Congress on one side, which says “Modi teri kabra khudegi”. On the other hand, there is the fake Shiv Sena talking about burying me alive. They keep appeasement in mind while mistreating me. They abuse what their vote bank would like. I am saddened how pained Balasaheb Thackeray would be, he said. PM Modi on Iqbal Musa allegedly seen in Shiv Sena (UBT) campaign The Prime Minister hit out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for alleged involvement in the 1993 serial bomb blasts, blaming Iqbal Musa alias Baba Chauhan at Shiv Sena candidate's (UBT) Lok Sabha election rally ) Mumbai North West, Amol Kirtikar. Fake Shiv Sena also takes bomb blast accused to campaign. Matri-shakti is my shield. They have blessed me so much that even if they wanted to, they cannot bury me while I am alive and even after I am gone, he said. The BJP on Thursday claimed that the 1993 serial bomb blasts blamed Iqbal Musa, alias Baba Chauhan, for being seen at the Lok Sabha election rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai North West candidate Amol Kirtikar . These allegations were denied by Musa as well as Kirtikar, who both claimed not to know each other. (With ANI entries) ALSO READ |PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi's fight from Rae Bareli: 'I predicted before Shahzade would do it…'

