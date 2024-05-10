Trump plans to attend son's graduation and GOP fundraiser, contrary to online claims





This article will be available in Spanish in El Tiempo Latino.

Quick take

Although his criminal fraud trial will not take place on May 17, former President Donald Trump plans to attend his son Barron's high school graduation in Florida as well as a campaign event in Minnesota. An article on Threads falsely claims he will “miss his son's graduation for a fundraiser.” Graduation takes place in the morning and the fundraising dinner in the evening.

Full story

As former President Donald Trump's criminal fraud trial opened in Manhattan on April 15, Trump requested that he be allowed to attend his son Barron's May 17 graduation ceremony. As we wrote, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan did not immediately rule on the request, leading Trump and conservative commentators to falsely claim that the judge would not allow not Trump to go to graduation.

In fact, the judge announced on April 30 – two weeks after the trial began – that Trump would be able to attend Barron's graduation in Palm Beach, Florida. Merchan said the court would not sit on May 17.

Former President Donald Trump with his son Barron and his wife Melania. Official White House photo by Tia Dufour.

Besides his son's graduation, Trump has other plans for the day.

The Minnesota Republican Party announced May 6 that the former president would speak at the party's Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner in St. Paul on the evening of May 17. President Joe Biden won Minnesota in 2020, but the Trump campaign believes it can turn things around. State in the November elections.

In light of the Minnesota Republicans' announcement, a May 7 article on Threads stated that Trump's presence at the campaign event means he will not go to Barron's graduation, citing a article from Los Angeles Magazine. Trump reportedly misses son's graduation for fundraiser: Judge Merchan canceled court proceedings on May 17 so Donald Trump could attend son Barron's graduation, but Trump attends fundraiser GOP funds that day, according to the article title and message text. .

We asked Trump's team for a response to the Threads post, and received a one-line email from campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung claiming that the author of the post on social media, Democratic strategist, 'is a fake news bitch.'

On May 7, the liberal newspaper Nouvelle République also headlined: “Trump appears to be abandoning Barron's graduation in favor of fundraising. Of course, Donald Trump is giving up on his own son’s graduation.”

But the article later said: “Trump could use his private jet to attend both Barron's graduation and the Minnesota dinner, assuming his son's graduation doesn't happen later during the day. »

Similarly, Los Angeles Magazine said that “it is unclear” whether Trump will be able to attend Barron's graduation.

It appears the former president may attend both events. Barron's graduation ceremony at the private Oxbridge Academy will begin at 10 a.m., People magazine reported. We contacted the academy to confirm the graduation time, but have not heard back.

The Republican Party fundraising dinner in St. Paul is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The new graduate will participate in his father's likely rise to the position of Republican presidential candidate. Barron, 18, was chosen as one of Florida's delegates to the Republican National Convention, which will be held in July in Milwaukee.

Editor's note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here. Facebook has no control over our editorial content.

