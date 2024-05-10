Politics
Report the results of the PAN national coordination meeting to President Zulhas: Pak Jokowi's owner
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the National Mandate Party (STOVE) Zulkifli Hasan admitted to reporting the results of the PAN national election coordination meeting during his meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday (10/5/2024) afternoon.
He said the report was submitted because PAN considered Jokowi its own family.
“I report, my brother (the results of the national coordination meeting). If I still convey this PAN, Mr. Jokowi is our family,” Zulhas said after the meeting President Jokowi at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on Friday.
Also read: Zulhas: They say that the PAN can only dance, but the presidential candidate who wins can dance
The Trade Minister then joked that Jokowi was the owner of PAN.
He expressed this when asked about Jokowi's potential to join the PAN.
However, he did not explain further what the owner meant.
“PAN is Pak Jokowi's family. So we are related. PAN considers Pak Jokowi our family. Pak Jokowi is the owner, that's all,” said Zulhas.
This time, during the PAN national coordination meeting, all regional administrators declared their support for Zulhas' return as president.
Regarding the potential for acclamation, Zulhas then asked PAN executives to ask the question.
Several executives of the Regional Leadership Council (DPW) he brought in at that time also shouted “go on.”
“This is what my friends are asking for,” said Zulhas, who was greeted with shouts of “continue” from PAN cadres.
Also read: Zulhas brings 38 DPW PAN to meet Jokowi: locals have never been to the palace and want to take photos
Previously, it was reported that Zulhas and a number of party elites wearing the sun symbol met with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday (10/5/2024) afternoon.
He was seen arriving with PAN Deputy General Chairman Yandri Susanto, Eko Patrio and PAN General Secretary Eddy Soeparno around 16:00 WIB.
They wear batik clothes together, the majority of which are dark blue and light blue.
Zulhas denied meeting with President Jokowi this afternoon to discuss ministerial seats. He denied that this meeting was a meeting of admirers of the head of state.
Also read: PAN code concerning ministerial allocations in Prabowo, Observer: it is very possible to obtain more
He then joked that the PAN cadres he brought to the palace had never met the former mayor of Solo and had not shaken his hand.
Therefore, Zulhas invited a number of political party elites to come to the palace.
“I never met Pak Jokowi, I never shook his hand, I never saw the palace. Look at the faces of the villagers from Aceh to Papua. Admirers of Pak Jokowi but I never saw Pak Jokowi,” he said.
