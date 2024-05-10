Trump donors welcome Marco Rubio as running mate





Marco Rubio has emerged as a donor favorite to become Donald Trump's running mate, as the former president seeks candidates who can broaden his appeal and help fund his White House campaign and plans to law.

The Florida senator was swarmed by donors at a Republican event at Mar-a-Lago last week, during which Trump attempted to gauge his audience's reaction to a slate of potential vice candidates. presidency, people present said.

Marco, by far, was the one who received the most attention, said a Republican strategist who attended the fundraiser. Rubio was mobbed from start to finish, another person said.

Rubio ran against Trump for the Republican Party nomination in 2016. During that campaign, Trump nicknamed him Little Marco and the men traded barbs about the size of Trump's hands. Rubio has since endorsed Trump from the U.S. Senate, where he serves as vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

Marco Rubio, left, and Donald Trump during a 2016 Republican presidential candidate debate Wilfredo Lee/AP

Rubio is the latest high-profile Republican, alongside fellow U.S. Senators JD Vance and Tim Scott, to gain favor with Trump's allies, although if chosen as the vice presidential nominee he would have to leave the Florida to satisfy a constitutional requirement that the president and vice president. the president lives in different states.

Trump's vice presidential selection will provide him with an opportunity to define his election message and involve other elements of the Republican Party in his campaign before the Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. In 2016, Trump's selection of Mike Pence helped secure votes from traditional conservatives and evangelical Republicans.

A spokesperson for Rubio declined to comment when asked whether he would consider becoming vice president.

Trump likes the competition for the role, according to Jacob Helberg, a Republican donor and Palantir executive who also attended last week's event at the Trump complex.

He's having fun with it, Helberg said.

Trump values ​​loyalty, but also needs money for the White House race against Joe Biden and to pay mounting legal costs related to the numerous criminal and civil charges against him. Donors have paid more than $76 million in legal fees since January 2023, about a quarter of the money raised by the former president.

Deep-pocketed vice presidential candidates, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, libertarian entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and investor Rick Scott, are reportedly contributing their own money to get on the ballot. Rubio and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have close ties to conservative megadonors.

Tim Scott speaks on stage with, from left, Donald Trump, Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy at a Trump campaign rally in New Hampshire in January Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tim Scott will host an event in Washington DC on June 19 with Citadel boss Ken Griffin, Apollo CEO Marc Rowan and Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman, megadonors who supported Trump's challengers in the Republican primary This year. Billionaire oil baron and Trump donor Tim Dunn will also be there, as will Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen.

Although politicians close to Trump have championed so-called Maga candidates as running mates, Vance donors said Trump needs to find a candidate who will appeal to voters beyond his base.

Pauline Ng Lee, a Nevada Republican who will co-host a fundraiser for Trump in June, said Rubio or Scott would attract larger numbers of Republicans and nonpartisans and even some moderate Democrats.

Megadonor businessman Art Pope, who supported Nikki Haley's primary bid against Trump this year, said the vice presidential candidate's choice would determine whether he supports the former president. He called on Trump to choose someone who represents the broader traditional center-right conservative coalition, rather than a populist.

Rubio, a Cuban-American, and Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, could help draw Hispanic and African-American voters away from Biden's base.

He raises a lot of money, Helberg said of Rubio. He's obviously spent years building relationships with the Latino community, which matters a lot in politics.

Vance, who is close to Trump's son Donald Jr., has long been on the list despite his 2016 criticism of Trump's America First policy views and remains a favorite of donors.

I think there is a desire for diversity, but ultimately I think JD Vance would be the best choice because he is a credible, intelligent, capable person who has strong ties to Trump's core base, the working class, the donor said. Trevor Traina, who served as Trump's ambassador to Austria.

Kristi Noem arrives at a Trump rally in Ohio in March Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Among the women proposed by donors as potential running mates are Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Arkansas governor who served as Trump's White House spokeswoman.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's chances appear to have dwindled after she bragged in her memoir about killing her pet dog.

I think Kristi Noem shot herself in the foot, New York billionaire John Catsimatidis, who has co-chaired major fundraisers for Trump, told the Financial Times.

The candidates also include Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

Trump will seek more loyalty from his running mate than from Pence, who as vice president refused Trump's request to help overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

