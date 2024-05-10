Donald Trump's defense is 'a total disaster' – Legal analysts





The defense's latest cross-examination of Stormy Daniels during Donald Trump's secret trial has been widely condemned by legal experts.

Daniels, an adult film star, took the stand for the second time in New York on May 9 to answer questions under oath about her alleged affair with the former president.

Daniels gave detailed and often salacious details about the alleged sexual encounter, which experts said were largely irrelevant to the criminal case. She also responded to attacks on her credibility from Trump's team. George Conway, a lawyer and frequent Trump critic, was one of the political commentators who suggested that the cross-examination of Daniels by Trump's legal team was a “total disaster” and “embarrassing.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with money he asked his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she had with Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election. The $130,000 was listed in Trump's company records as a “legal fee,” which prosecutors say was part of an illegal attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential race.

Donald Trump, center, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 9. Stormy Daniels returned to the witness stand Thursday at Trump's secret trial for a new round of questions from lawyers for former… Donald Trump, center, in Manhattan New York Criminal Court, May 9 . Stormy Daniels returned to the witness stand Thursday during Trump's secret trial for a new round of questions from the former president's lawyers. More ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Discussing the trial on CNN, Conway said: “My takeaway is that the continued cross-examination of Stormy Daniels was a complete disaster and a fiasco for the defense.”

“It went on and on, and they had nothing on her,” he continued. “You have to limit the crossovers to a few short lines of things that are good. They didn't do that.”

Conway said the defense team was embarrassed because Trump was a “narcissistic sociopath” and the former president was “obsessed with proving the lie” that he did not have an affair with Daniels, which Conway called “counterproductive.”

“It was just rubbish, and it was embarrassing,” he said, adding, “It was just a complete waste of time.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's legal team for comment via email.

During Thursday's proceedings, Judge Juan Merchan denied a request for a mistrial made by Trump's lawyers. They argued that Daniels' testimony attempted to suggest that the former president may have sexually assaulted her during their 2006 meeting.

In his reasoning, Merchan criticized Susan Necheles, Trump's lawyer, for not objecting while Daniels answered the prosecution's questions, with the judge wondering “for the life of me” why she didn't not opposed to details about whether Trump wore a condom during sex. with Daniels.

During cross-examination, Necheles attempted to attack Daniels' credibility, including suggesting that her career in porn showed she had a history of “making fake stories about sex” seem real.

“You have a lot of experience memorizing these fictional stories?” » said Necheles.

“I have experience memorizing dialogue, not how to have sex – I'm pretty sure we all know how to do that,” Daniels responded.

Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment, suggested that Trump's lawyers were “more aggressive” with Daniels than they were during his testimony on 7 may.

“It was clear that Trump's lawyers wanted to hit hard and, unfortunately for them, they gave up. The defense might have fared better if they hadn't had such a formidable witness in Daniels,” he said. Eisen told Newsweek.

“For example, after one of defense attorney Susan Necheles' attempts to discredit her, Daniels took the opportunity to highlight the power imbalance between her and Trump.”

NBC anchor and senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett suggested she could write “an entire thesis” on cross-examination.

“We heard that Daniels couldn't have been intimidated by Trump because she worked in porn/was good at making up 'bogus stories' about sex,” Jarrett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It's a stark return to a time before 'Me Too' and the day isn't over yet.”

I could write an entire thesis on this cross-examination of Stormy Daniels. We heard that Daniels couldn't have been intimidated by Trump because she worked in porn/was good at making up “bogus stories” about sex. It's a stark return to a time before “Me Too” and the day isn't over.

– Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) May 9, 2024

In a series of messages Thursday, Harry Litman, a lawyer and former deputy attorney general, suggested that Necheles' cross-examination of Daniels was “ineffective.”

He wrote: “Overall, Stormy seemed to control the dynamic better than Necheles. Necheles was also overly aggressive and even offensive in places, including suggesting that a porn star could possibly be covered by a 60-year-old billionaire .

“Merchan's end-of-day decisions, particularly on refusing the foggy trial when he positively criticized the defense, both for making everything about Stormy's credibility from the opening, justifying the details additional information and by not objecting during the testimony.”

“Another tough day for Necheles,” Litman added.

The secret trial against Trump is expected to resume Friday.

