“Adani-Ambani, save me”: Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi | Latest news India





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter had sought help from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's accusation that the Congress had kept silent on the two industrialists due to an alleged backroom deal, Gandhi said the BJP stalwart had mentioned 'Adani-Ambani' in his speech after ten years. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress party and candidate in the Raebareli constituency. (AFP) “In 10 years, Narendra Modi has never mentioned the names of Adani and Ambani. He has given thousands of speeches in 10 years but he has never uttered their names. When someone is afraid, he takes the names of people who he thinks can save him,” Rahul Gandhi said. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi took the name of his two friends because the INDIA bloc cornered him. “So Narendra Modi took the names of two of his friends (and said), 'Save me, the Indian alliance has me cornered, I am losing. Adani-Ambani, save me'.” he said, mocking Prime Minister Modi. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's accusation that the Congress accepted a large sum of money to remain silent, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP leader had personal experience of the tempo. “That's why Narendra Modi took their names. He even knows how Adani sends money at a given pace. The Prime Minister has personal experience of the pace. Now BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will try to hijack your attention. For the next 10-15 days, they will try to divert your attention… Don't get distracted,” he added. Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi works for only 22 industrialists. Gandhi was speaking at a rally in Kannauj, from where Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the elections. Earlier this week, referring to Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated allegations of crony capitalism, Narendra Modi said Rahul Gandhi was going soft on “Adani-Ambani” because of a secret deal. “For five years, Congress Shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when the Rafale file faded, he turned to five industrialists, notably Ambani and Adani. However, once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them. I want to request Telangana ground, that the Shehzada announce how much money was taken from Ambani-Adani. Did loads of notes (currency) arrive at Congress? What agreement was reached that the abuse on Ambani-Adani stopped overnight,” he said. With contributions from ANI, PTI

