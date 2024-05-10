A new British model

In the summer of 2016, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram shook hands to resign their seats in the House of Commons. Desperate to escape a political sphere that they found stifling and London-centric, both MPs believed that Britain had reached a stage where Westminster and the political subculture there had become an active obstacle to creating the meaningful social change that their Northern Western constituencies desperately need.

Having both fought for and won mayoral elections in Greater Manchester and Merseyside, Burnham and Rotheram have established a reputation as one of the few politicians keen to address the deep divide between national politics and communities workers, particularly those in the North, a commitment that recent municipal elections rewarded with overwhelming majorities, winning 63 and 68 percent of the vote, respectively.

From Andy Burnham, who locally welcomed opposition to Boris Johnson's derisory stance on Greater Manchester during the pandemic, to both regions ending scandalous levels of private profit in each other's bus services region, both mayors enjoyed national popularity for their focus on local systems reform and their leadership on social issues. -democratic measures in language very far to the left of what is considered polite in the House of Commons.

The most recent product of the friendship and collaboration between Burnham and Rotheram is their new book, Heading north: a rallying cry for a more equal Britain. Both a fascinating insight into the sordid inner workings of Westminster politics and a program of optimism for a complete overhaul aimed at remedying Britain's social, economic and constitutional malaise, the book is one of the most thought-provoking to have emerged from British politics.

Tribune Deputy Editor Marcus Barnett sat down with Burnham and Rotheram to discuss the arbitrariness of the justice system, how to end the powerlessness that too many people feel, what radical change might look like after Jeremy Corbyn and of the need for a new British state.