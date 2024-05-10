Turkey reopens ancient church with prized mosaics to Muslim worship





ISTANBUL Turkey has opened the ancient Chora Church, one of Istanbul's most famous Byzantine buildings, to Muslim worshipers after it was used as a museum for more than 70 years, making it the second major conversion of this type under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr. Erdogan, a defender of pious Muslims in Turkey and head of a party with Islamist roots, transformed Istanbul's world-famous Hagia Sophia into a mosque in 2020, in a ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people. The move was criticized by religious leaders and some Western countries, who said the conversion of the Hagia Sophia risked deepening religious divisions. Mr Erdogan said it was an interference in sovereign rights and that he was determined to protect the rights of Muslims. The original church of Chora, or Kariye, dates back to the 4th century and was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans. It became a museum in 1945 and Mr. Erdogan signed an order in 2020 to convert it into a mosque. It reopened on May 6 after restoration. The exterior rooms have been preserved as a museum, with visitors able to admire the precious mosaics that dot the ceiling without hindrance. Curtains hid the mosaics in the prayer section of the building, in keeping with Muslim traditions. People were seen lifting the covers to look at the mosaics of Jesus and Mary with the baby Jesus. Ferdy Simon, a British tourist, said he would have preferred the building to remain a museum so people could see the mosaics and frescoes there. It appears to be a political gamble, he said, speaking outside the Chora. It's a bit of a shame when you see pious women who have come here to pray and are told they can't enter the main narthex area, he added, referring to the fact that the main prayer section is reserved for men, as in all cases. mosques. Political gain Mr. Ugur Gokgoz, a Turk who came to pray, said the Turkish people had the right to use the Chora as a mosque, adding that the objects inside the museum were preserved. There was a small section reserved for prayer. In the end, they didn't demolish the whole thing and turned it into a mosque, he said. A church was built on the site in the 4th century, but most of the existing building dates back to an 11th-century church which was partly rebuilt 200 years later following an earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/turkey-reopens-ancient-church-with-prized-mosaics-to-muslim-worship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos