PM Modi accuses Congress of conspiring to erase Hindu faith

Launching a devastating offensive against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 accused the opposition party of having hatched a plot to erase the Hindu faith from the country.

Addressing an election rally in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister lashed out at the Congress, calling it anti-Hindu while claiming the party was spreading lies against the ruling party Bharatiya Janata by alleging that the saffron party would change the Constitution. and remove any reservations.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda, the overseas Congress chief who resigned over his controversial remarks, Mr. Modi said: “The Congress party's agenda is so dangerous that the shehzadas [mockingly alluding to Mr. Gandhi as a princeling] Guru in America [Mr. Pitroda] revealed that the construction of Ram Mandir and celebration of Ram Navami festival is against the idea of ​​India. It is even said that going to the temple is anti-Indian. Look at the Congress mentality, calling the Ram temple anti-national in the land of Lord Ram. The Congress is hatching a plot to erase the Hindu faith from this country.

Mr. Modi further said that the Congress was aware that it could not compete with him on the development front.

So they opened a lie factory. Sometimes they lie about the reservation of removing the BJP, sometimes they accuse us of trying to subvert the Constitution. They continue to spread these lies across an ecosystem, Mr. Modi said.

Accusing the Congress party of trying to divide India along religious lines while reiterating that it planned to take away reservation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs and give it to Muslims.

I have requested the Congress to give in writing that it will not divide the reservation given to SCs, STs and OBCs to give it to Muslims. But they don't answer. They are silent. This means they have a hidden agenda, the Prime Minister said, dramatically remarking: Modi is the commander of victory. [Modi is watching over the rights of the deprived classes].

Accusing the Congress of trying to ally with anti-national forces to divide the country, Mr. Modi said: As long as I am alive, the reservation share of SC, ST and OBC will not be given to anyone on the basis of religion. This is completely contrary to the spirit of the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar, which expressly prohibits the grant of reservations on religious grounds.

Prime Minister Modi was campaigning for MahayutiBJP candidate Dr Heena Gavit is seeking re-election from ST reserved Nandurbar seat for a third consecutive term.

Continuing his attack on the Congress regarding the welfare of STs, the Prime Minister said: The Congress has never respected our Adivasi brothers. This party has never given credit to any Adivasi freedom fighter for bringing independence. This credit was only granted to one family. It was the BJP that recognized the sacrifices made by the Adivasi freedom fighters.

He further alleged that the Congress would be opposed to the appointment of Droupadi Murmu as president as she hails from the Adivasi community.

Unlike the Congress royals, I don't come from a big family. I too was born into poverty. Serving the underprivileged and the Adivasi community is like serving a member of my family. The Congress has never cared about our Adivasi brothers. Although sickle cell disease was prevalent in these areas, Congress paid little attention to it. It was the BJP which led a campaign to eradicate it, the Prime Minister claimed.

Mr. Modi then added that Adivasi families of Nandurbar had to face a mountain of difficulties under the previous Congress-ruled regimes and they had no permanent house, electricity or water even after 70 years of independence.

Therefore, Narendra Modi resolved to provide housing to every poor household, electricity to every village and water to every Adivasi household. We have provided housing to 1.15 lakh people in Nandurbar alone through the Prime Minister's Awaas Yojana scheme, he said.

Responding to the Prime Minister's assertions at Nandurbar, the Congress asked why the Modi government delayed the conduct of the census by three years when it should have been held in 2021.

The Prime Minister's assertions in Nandurbar raise several questions. Why did you delay the census for three years? Why have you prevented Dalits and tribal communities from obtaining information about their population? asked Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh.

In a video statement, Mr. Ramesh further questioned whether or not Mr. Modi actually wants an up-to-date socio-economic census.

Why haven't you broken your silence on this issue? Why did you not publish the caste data from the socio-economic caste census conducted by the Manmohan Singh government in 2011? Will you remove the 50% limit imposed by the Supreme Court on reservation for Dalits, tribals and backward classes or not? » he said, accusing the Prime Minister of being afraid of carrying out a caste census.

Why does he avoid carrying out a caste census. But he will soon leave his post anyway. When the Congress comes to power, it will definitely conduct this census, Mr. Ramesh said.