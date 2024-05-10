PM tells Sharad Pawar to better join us; NCP (SP) chief says no, flags Modi's remarks on Muslims | Pune News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mocked NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's recent statement that smaller regional parties may move closer to or merge with the Congress in the coming years. Without mentioning his name, Modi called Pawar's party a nakli (fake) PCN and said it would be better if he proudly joined the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra rather than merging with the Congress and die in four days.

Pawar responded to the Prime Minister's taunts, saying he would never abandon the Nehru-Gandhi ideology and join hands with those who take an anti-Muslim stance.

Speaking at a rally in Maharashtras Nandurbar district, Modi said: For the last 40-50 years, a great leader of Maharashtra has been in politics. These days he makes wild claims. After Baramati's election, he was frustrated and disappointed. After talking with many people, he made a statement. He said if small regional parties are to survive in politics, they will have to merge with the Congress. It means transplantation PCN and transplantation Shiv Sena has decided to merge with the Congress, he said, referring to Pawar's party and Uddhav Thackeray's party, which are part of the INDIA opposition bloc. Four days later, instead of dying while joining the Congress, come with our Ajitdada and Shindeji after setting the scene, all your dreams will come true. (Instead of merging with Congress and dying four days later, join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde with pride, all your dreams will come true), he said. Moreover, in an interview given to The Indian Express May 4, Pawar had said: In the coming years, several regional parties will associate themselves more closely with the Congress. Or, they could consider merging with Congress if they believe it is the best solution for their party. Asked if this applied to his own party, the NCP (SP), he said: “I don't see any difference between the Congress and us. Ideologically, we belong to the Gandhi and Nehru line of thought. On Friday, Pawar hit back at the Prime Minister, accusing him of taking a stand against a particular community, and maintained his stance that he followed the Nehru-Gandhi ideology. We admire the Nehru-Gandhi ideology. We will not go anywhere and abandon ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made some comments on the Muslim community in his speeches. I heard them. If we are to move this country forward and stay united, we will need to bring all communities together. We can't sideline a community and think about moving forward, he said. Prime Minister Modi repeatedly takes a stand against a particular community. Public opinion is arrayed against him and that is why he feels uncomfortable and makes such statements. Modi may sense our need, but we will never join them in abandoning the ideology we have adopted, the veteran leader said. Today, our parliamentary and democratic system is in danger. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were arrested and sent to jail. These arrests cannot take place without the role of the central government and its leaders, Pawar said. The Prime Minister does not believe in our democratic system. We cannot associate ourselves with a person, a party or an ideology that does not have confidence in our parliamentary democracy.

