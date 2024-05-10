A global lesson from Britain's crumbling Conservative Party

British voters are different. When I compare the UK and the US, the biggest difference within the electorates is that there is much less of one sort of stacked identity in the UK, said Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, a not-for-profit organization which tracks social and political divisions in the UK. the two countries. From what the average Briton thinks about immigration, it's not always possible to read what he's going to say about, I don't know, taking a knee, he said , referring to the anti-racist gesture adopted by many athletes, or to other controversial subjects. issues like transgender rights or taxation.

As a result, British political support is much more fluid. The 2019 Conservative coalition has proven fragile: only 43% of 2019 Conservative voters plan to vote for the party in the next general election, according to a recent report. YouGov survey. The situation looks even worse for the Conservatives among the voters who supported the Brexit camp in the EU referendum: their first choice today is Reform UK, a new far-right party co-founded by arch-Brexist Nigel Farage, and their second choice was Work. The Conservatives rose to third place with only 27% of voters in favor of Brexit.

This is partly due to widespread dissatisfaction with the state of life in Britain. Families have been hit hard by inflation and rising costs of living. Health and education systems, as well as other social services, are collapsing after years of austerity policies by conservative governments. For most voters, several polls As shown by the fact that these issues are more important than immigration or social change.

But the scale of the 2019 Conservative election coalition may have obscured the party's weak support among new voters, said Jane Green, a professor at the University of Oxford and one of the leading researchers at the B.C. Election Study, a long-term survey of conservative voters. beliefs and behaviors of voters.

Swing voters who once gave their support to the Brexit party under Boris Johnson were always likely to be the first to switch to another party if they became dissatisfied with the government's handling of issues such as the pandemic, inflation or health care, she said.