Politics
A global lesson from Britain's crumbling Conservative Party
We did it, announced Boris Johnson, the new British Prime Minister, to an enthusiastic crowd of his supporters on December 13, 2019. We succeeded.
Johnson was referring to the Conservative Party's landslide election victory, which gave it an 80-seat majority in Parliament. But it seemed at that moment that the conservatives could also have pulled off a more delicate maneuver, one that many other parties on the mainstream right had struggled to achieve: consolidating a large conservative majority despite an insurgent far right.
The unity of the Conservatives, often called Tories, had been threatened for years by an anti-EU and anti-immigration movement that prioritized social concerns over economic ones. Britain's Brexit vote in 2016 was in many ways a triumph of the hard right over the center, and it led to the resignation of David Cameron, a more centrist Conservative prime minister.
But on that December day, it appeared that Johnson's Conservatives, a Brexit supporter who had promised to crack down on immigration while pledging to boost public services, had successfully repelled the threat.
Less than five years later, things look very different. Last week's local elections in England suggested the 2019 coalition had broken down, and many analysts believe the Conservatives could be wiped out in general elections due in the fall. What happened?
The response offers lessons not only about British politics, but also about the dynamics that have fueled the far right in the United States and elsewhere.
How loyal are your voters?
One of the reasons Johnson won was his uniqueness as a candidate, whose charismatic, outsider personality appealed to an unusually large portion of the population. He made achieving Brexit the central issue of his 2019 campaign and managed to convince 74% of voters who had voted in favor of leaving the EU. In doing so, he not only won back the support of anti-EU and anti-immigration voters, but he also attracted socially conservative voters away from the Labor Party, Britain's main left-wing party, in part by adopting an economic stance more progressive.
But there is another important factor, experts say, what they call identity polarization. It’s the force that helped Donald Trump maintain strong support among voters despite the violent Jan. 6 uprising, multiple criminal cases and years of norm-shattering rhetoric and actions.
In the USA, identities are more and more stacked, race, religion, geographic location, and education all align with partisan identity. With so much at stake, voters on one side easily come to see the other as their enemy. As a result, partisan affiliations are very tenacious: American voters rarely change sides. Elections tend to be decided by a small number of undecided voters and turnout.
British voters are different. When I compare the UK and the US, the biggest difference within the electorates is that there is much less of one sort of stacked identity in the UK, said Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, a not-for-profit organization which tracks social and political divisions in the UK. the two countries. From what the average Briton thinks about immigration, it's not always possible to read what he's going to say about, I don't know, taking a knee, he said , referring to the anti-racist gesture adopted by many athletes, or to other controversial subjects. issues like transgender rights or taxation.
As a result, British political support is much more fluid. The 2019 Conservative coalition has proven fragile: only 43% of 2019 Conservative voters plan to vote for the party in the next general election, according to a recent report. YouGov survey. The situation looks even worse for the Conservatives among the voters who supported the Brexit camp in the EU referendum: their first choice today is Reform UK, a new far-right party co-founded by arch-Brexist Nigel Farage, and their second choice was Work. The Conservatives rose to third place with only 27% of voters in favor of Brexit.
This is partly due to widespread dissatisfaction with the state of life in Britain. Families have been hit hard by inflation and rising costs of living. Health and education systems, as well as other social services, are collapsing after years of austerity policies by conservative governments. For most voters, several polls As shown by the fact that these issues are more important than immigration or social change.
But the scale of the 2019 Conservative election coalition may have obscured the party's weak support among new voters, said Jane Green, a professor at the University of Oxford and one of the leading researchers at the B.C. Election Study, a long-term survey of conservative voters. beliefs and behaviors of voters.
Swing voters who once gave their support to the Brexit party under Boris Johnson were always likely to be the first to switch to another party if they became dissatisfied with the government's handling of issues such as the pandemic, inflation or health care, she said.
These people are simply weaker conservatives, she says. And a party, in ordinary times, risks losing the people who identify most with it first.
The Labor Party is deliberately courting these voters by pursuing a cautious, centrist policy. This approach frustrates his most left-wing supporters, but appears to be a pragmatic attempt to build the broadest possible coalition and secure a majority.
Political systems shape political outcomes
If one lesson from Britain is that identity polarization, or lack thereof, matters, another is that political systems do as well. In Britain, the first-past-the-post system, in which the highest number of votes in each constituency wins power, means that smaller parties can act as saboteurs: if the right-wing vote is split, for example, it becomes easier for the center-left. The Labor Party will win. But the system also makes it very difficult for small parties to gain access to Parliament.
In systems based on proportional representation, like most systems in continental Europe, it is much easier for smaller or more extremist parties to win seats. This means that traditional parties have less incentive, or even less ability, to form large coalitions representing a wide range of groups.
Britain's electoral system leaves the country halfway between Europe and the United States. Like those in the United States, British elections will tend to be a contest between two main parties rather than between coalitions of smaller parties. But its citizens' less complex political identities and looser partisan affiliations mean these grand coalitions are more fragile and fluid.
The result will likely be political volatility, Tryl said. On the one hand, all parties must be sensitive to the concerns of a large part of the electorate if they want to retain power. This could help reach consensus. On the other hand, he added, there is a risk that parties will struggle to maintain broad enough support for long enough to pass difficult but necessary reforms. And that could serve as a lesson to Labor, if they become the next government.
That could mean very short honeymoon periods, Tryl said. People won't go, oh, I voted Labor, I'll stay with them, give them time.
Even if Labor wins a fairly large majority, he continued, referring to the general election due to take place by January next year, it could still struggle to manage it, as the electorate is stubborn.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/10/world/europe/a-global-lesson-from-britains-crumbling-conservative-party.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China says it is strengthening its ties with Hungary to make it a “rock-solid” partnership
- Athens hopes Greek PM's visit to Türkiye will promote 'calm'
- A global lesson from Britain's crumbling Conservative Party
- Rare sight: The Northern Lights will be visible from the UK tonight due to an intense solar storm.
- The United States is now Germany's main trading partner ahead of China.
- Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia and more…
- Australian tech company wins Innovation of Year at Agingfest
- News: Enjoy teaching abroad at One World International School, Singapore
- A horse has been rescued after being trapped on a roof by floods in Brazil
- What you need to know about the new coronavirus variant “FLiRT”: Symptoms, vaccine, etc.
- Pakistani opposition leader Khan calls for march to Islamabad
- Former aide testifies to Donald Trump signing 'stacks of checks' while in White House and doubts he knew of hush money deal