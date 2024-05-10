China says it is strengthening its ties with Hungary to make it a “rock-solid” partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a visit to Hungary on Thursday that China was elevating its diplomatic ties with the European country to an “ironclad” partnership.

“We are willing to take this as a new starting point to push bilateral relations and pragmatic cooperation onto a golden path and advance to a higher level,” Xi said.

Hungary was the third and final stop on Xi's first European tour in five years. Xi arrived in Budapest, the Hungarian capital, on Wednesday evening after visiting France and Serbia.

In Budapest, the Chinese leader met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has expanded his country's relations with China since coming to power in 2010. Xi encouraged China's closest ally in the bloc European Union to “play a greater role within the EU and push for new and greater development of China-EU relations. »

Hungary is expected to take over the rotating presidency of the EU in July.

Hungary and China announced that they had signed 18 bilateral agreements to strengthen their economic and cultural ties. Xi said bilateral relations between Beijing and Budapest “are now at their best in history,” according to a statement released after the meeting.

Among the new projects announced Thursday are an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia and coordination between Beijing and Budapest in the nuclear sector.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said Hungary and China would begin preparations for the construction of a Budapest railway that will transport goods produced by Chinese factories in eastern Hungary to markets in Hungary. 'Western Europe.

Hungary has become an important trade and investment partner for China at a time when other European Union countries have begun to distance themselves from the East Asian country. Budapest, for its part, has moved closer to Beijing and Moscow.

Beijing has invested billions in Hungary and views the country as an important gateway to the 27-member European Union bloc.

China is funding a major high-speed rail project linking the capitals of Hungary and Serbia. The rail project will cost $2.1 billion and will be financed largely by a loan from China. The project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, a plan launched by Xi a decade ago to build global infrastructure and energy networks linking Asia to Europe and Africa.

“I would like to assure the president that Hungary will continue to provide fair conditions for Chinese companies investing in our country,” Orban said. “We will create the opportunity for the most modern Western technologies and the most modern Eastern technologies to meet and build cooperation in Hungary.”

During Xi's first stop in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen pressed Xi to ensure fair trade with Europe and use his influence over Russia to end to the two-year war in Ukraine.

Some information in this report comes from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.