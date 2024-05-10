Alvi criticizes the political involvement of the army





RAWALPINDI:

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met key PTI leaders, including former President Dr Arif Ali, who later urged the powers that be to hold talks with the political party which enjoys the support of “70% People “.

Imran Khan, an inmate at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, held the hour-long meeting in the prison's conference room. Besides Dr Alvi, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Raoof Hasan, Shibli Faraz and Imran's wife Bushra Bibi, who was shifted to the jail yesterday, were also present.

Speaking to reporters outside the prison after the meeting, the former president said the solution to these problems lay in holding negotiations with the party that represents 70 percent of the electorate. He said there was evidence that the PTI's mandate was stolen during the February 8 general elections.

Referring to Tuesday's press conference of the military media wing during which the Army demanded “a sincere and public apology” from Imran Khan imprisoned during the May 9, 2023 vandalism incidents, Dr Alvi declared that forgiveness should not be asked of the oppressed but of the oppressor.

He said those involved in the May 9 incidents within the army had been punished, adding that some PTI members might also be involved in resorting to violence on May 9, 2023, but the authorities punished the entire party after the riots.

Dr Arif Ali also objected to the press conference organized by military media on a political issue, adding that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that the army had distanced from politics, but that such press conferences amounted to dragging the army into the conflict. political arena.

“Was it necessary to organize a press conference? You defamed the army by stopping the presser.

He said the February 8 general election was rigged. He said the army was not involved in the manipulation, but that some of its officers could be involved in the theft of the elections. The former president said there was no logic in claiming that the choice of 70% of the population of this country was wrong.

“Politics is not your job. For the love of God, spare our army; it is our institution. I urge the media to stick to the truth,” he said.

The president said there was no point in negotiating with a government formed on the basis of rigged elections. “Talks can only take place with those who hold real power,” he said, adding that he had “followed the instructions” of the PTI founder.

Speaking to the media, Omar Ayub confirmed that PTI chief Sher Afzal Marwat was removed from the party's central and political committee due to violation of the party's code of conduct.

“The PTI founder gave a lot of respect and honor to Sher Afzal Marwat. He was repeatedly stopped from violating the party's policies. However, he tried to damage the party founder's relations with the Saudi government .The party will take disciplinary action against him and issue a show-cause notice,” he said.

He said the 1971 debacle and the May 9 incidents were conspiracies. “The PTI founder said the May 9 incidents were part of London's plan. However, it was a single person and not a state institution who orchestrated this conspiracy,” he added.

Raoof Hasan said Imran Khan had ordered the party to file three more petitions in the Supreme Court.

“The first petition will request the recovery of CCTV footage of attacks on military installations on May 9, 2023; the second petition will concern the killing of 16 PTI workers on May 9, and the third will concern former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq's statement on allegations of fraud in the February 8 elections.”

He said that according to Imran Khan, the disappearance of CCTV footage from that fateful day supports his claim that the May 9 incidents were part of a plan by London. “Imran Khan also entrusted former President Arif Alvi with an important responsibility,” he added.

