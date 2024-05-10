Gujarat Titans hammer Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs Firstpost





Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: GT restricted CSK to 196/8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after posting a massive 231/3 on the board to claim their fifth win of the season.

Learn more

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), IPL 2024 Match 59 Toss: CSK won the toss and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad invited GT to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. While Chennai brought in opener Rachin Ravindra in place of seamer Richard Gleeson, Gujarat replaced Wriddhiman Saha and Joshua Little with Matthew Wade and Kartik Tyagi. Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 59 Preview of IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans will be desperate to keep their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign alive when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The next match will be a rematch of last year's final, in which Ravindra Jadeja's heroic finish helped CSK defeat GT in a thrilling rain-truncated finale to win their fifth IPL under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Both teams underwent a change in management, with Dhoni stepping down from the management and allowing young keeper-batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad to take charge of the immensely successful franchise. Opener Shubman Gill, meanwhile, took over as GT manager from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to his former franchise Mumbai Indians in a high-profile swap deal in November. Chennai had beaten Gujarat by 63 runs in their previous encounter this season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and are currently ranked fourth on the IPL 2024 points table with 12 runs from 11 outings along with Net Run Rate (NRR ) healthy +0.700. Another win should put them in pole position for a third IPL playoff appearance in four seasons. GT, on the other hand, currently find themselves bottom of the 10-team table, representing a steep drop for a team that had reached back-to-back finals and won the title on their debut in 2022. A defeat on Friday would ensure they join MI and Punjab Kings bow out of playoff contention. Teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (week), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi. Super Kings of Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (week), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/gujarat-titans-vs-chennai-super-kings-gt-vs-csk-live-score-ipl-2024-today-match-10-may-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-13769527.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos