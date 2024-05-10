Donald Trump Gets Barron's Age Wrong in TV Interview





Donald Trump got his son's age wrong during an interview Thursday, saying Barron Trump was 17 when he was actually 18.

The former president was speaking to Miami's Telemundo 51 on May 9 when he was asked about his son Barron's entry into politics. The teen will serve as Florida's delegate to the upcoming Republican National Convention in July.

“He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do it, I'm all for it,” Trump told Telemundo 51, NBC Universal's Spanish-language channel. However, Barron Trump turned 18 in March.

In response to the news clip, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek: “NBC News has lost its mind and is clearly suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Instead of focusing on President Trump's second-term agenda and undoing crooked Joe Biden's disastrous policies, NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism worthy of the checkout aisle of a grocery store.

Main image, Donald Trump speaks to the media outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 9, 2024. Inset, Barron Trump is pictured in New York on July 20, 2022.

Barron Trump, Donald Trump's fifth child, is the son of his wife Melania Trump.

His older half-brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, whose mother is the late Czech-American businesswoman and Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, will join him as delegates for Florida. His half-sister Tiffany Trump will also serve as a state delegate. His mother is Trump's second wife, television star Marla Maples.

The Trumps have largely kept Barron out of the spotlight until now. After the business mogul was elected president in 2016, the couple waited until the end of the school year to move the 10-year-old into the White House, to avoid disrupting his studies.

At the time, the Republican politician said Barron found the move from New York to Washington, D.C., “a little scary” but that his son was “strong and smart and he understood.”

Melania Trump, originally from Slovenia, reportedly raised her son to be bilingual and is very protective of Barron. The high school senior will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Fla., on May 17, and Donald Trump has asked to suspend his criminal trial in New York to attend the ceremony.

The real estate mogul faces 34 criminal charges for falsifying business records, allegedly to conceal “hush money” payments to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 general election. The adult film actress said that she and Trump had a one-night stand in 2006. The Apprentice star has denied the allegations and accusations against him.

Although Presiding Judge Juan Merchan granted Trump permission to attend his son's graduation, the issue initially sparked outrage among MAGA supporters. The 77-year-old previously suggested he was banned from attending his son's graduation ceremony, calling Merchan “seriously conflicted and corrupt.”

However, Merchan said Trump was able to attend the ceremony, as long as the trial remained on schedule, later confirming that this “wouldn't be a problem.”

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2024, would also deliver the keynote address at the Republican Party of Minnesota's annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on the same date.

Updated 5/10/24, 4:10 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include more information about the criminal trial of Barron Trump and Donald Trump in New York.

Updated 5/10/24, 7:39 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to include comment from a Donald Trump representative.

