Politics
Xi Jinping, his tour over, leaves behind a Europe divided on how to deal with China
Hungary's ties with China have been elevated to the level of an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership, on par with Belarus, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
In Hungary and Serbia, dozens of agreements have been signed to expand Beijing's presence in Central Europe's critical infrastructure.
Eyebrows were raised in Brussels and beyond when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a nuclear cooperation deal with China that could see Beijing invited into the EU's nuclear network.
Budapest also deepened ties with Huawei Technologies, a company that European authorities have been accused of trying to regulate outside the single market, and China agreed to build a highway border crossing between Hungary and Serbia, two members of the European Schengen zone for freedom of movement.
In recent years, we have seen a move within the EU to exclude certain foreign entities from critical infrastructure. And it seems that in the case of Hungary it is the opposite, said Tamas Matura, an expert on Chinese-Hungarian relations at Corvinus University in Budapest.
Hungary will take over the EU's rotating presidency in July, a largely decorative role but one that its leaders have pledged to use to promote a different approach to China.
We will be able to share with our European colleagues in a very credible way how useful, useful and profitable it can be to work with China, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Chinese state tabloid Global Times this week. .
Observers noted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's decision to sign a cooperation agreement with China through its Ministry of European Integration, which manages Belgrade's path to EU membership. While Serbia's bid for EU membership has stalled, it has moved closer to Beijing and Moscow.
Serbia clearly perceives the European Union as a money machine, while [it] wants to build relations beyond the level of strategic partnership with China and brotherhood with Russia, said Romana Vlahutin, former EU connectivity envoy and Western Balkans policy expert.
For China and Russia, this is an opportunity to install their security, economic and digital infrastructures in close proximity to the EU and to project energy for free. They don't even need to make a big effort or invest a lot, Vlahutin added.
EU officials heard a clear message from Xi: maintain trade ties with Beijing, and all those investments could be yours. In France, on the other hand, the opposite happened.
Five years ago, during his last visit to Western Europe, Xi signed Italy's accession to the Belt and Road Initiative and accepted an order of 30 billion (32.3 billion dollars) for 300 Airbus aircraft in France.
Just a year ago, Xi was filmed calling French President Emmanuel Macron a close friend as they strolled through Guangzhou gardens together.
But even though Xi's delegation signed 37 agreements with Macron's government, they were largely insubstantial, lacking any of the costly deals that have characterized his European trips in the past.
A Chinese electric vehicle maker is believed to be ready to set up a factory in France, a key demand from Macron, but no announcement has been made.
For all the pageantry, insiders said, Macron has gotten few concrete commitments from Xi on key agenda items, including Ukraine and trade.
According to people briefed on the negotiations, Macron spent a lot of time trying to convince Xi that Chinese trade investigators would not find subsidies in the French cognac sector, which he said was a blue-chip industry that does not require state aid.
Xi, for his part, told Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who gathered for a meeting on Monday, that they underestimated China's domestic demand and that their claims about the overcapacity of Chinese manufacturing industry were displaced.
It seems difficult, if not impossible, to imagine China making concessions to reduce the flow of Chinese imports to the EU, Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, wrote in Asia Times.
When it comes to economic security, Xi's denial of the problem leaves the European Commission with no choice but to continue ongoing investigations into electric vehicles and wind turbines. The moment of truth will come when the EU will have to take concrete steps on either of these two fronts and when differences between EU members will become inevitable, she added.
Geopolitical observers were not surprised by the divides in Europe's approach to Beijing or what were seen as China's efforts to exploit them.
Divide and rule is a favored policy of the Chinese Communist Party. Even if he pays lip service to the idea of a strong and united Europe, the reality is that an EU in disarray better meets his interests, particularly in terms of trade and investment, according to Charles Parton, researcher associate in Indo-Pacific geopolitics at the Council on Geostrategy, wrote in a note.
And in Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister, the CCP has found a disruptive partner.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3262284/xi-jinping-his-tour-over-leaves-behind-europe-split-how-deal-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Imran Khan attend SC proceedings?
- Xi Jinping, his tour over, leaves behind a Europe divided on how to deal with China
- Zulkifli Hasan calls Jokowi the owner of PAN
- A solar storm could bring aurora borealis to parts of the UK over the weekend | uk weather
- Wife of US soldier detained in Russia says he was having affair and not involved in 'geopolitical intrigue'
- 7 Things to Do in Anchorage This Weekend
- Google Pixel's success spells trouble for Sony's smartphone business
- A strange earthquake swarm in Central Europe indicates the presence of magma flowing beneath the surface
- Woman, 18, accused of stomping on baby's face in Hollywood
- Colin Munro's retirement from international cricket after the T20 World Cup snub
- Marines want to wear uniform to graduation, school says no
- We made train curtains to help commuters liven up their journey | Commuting