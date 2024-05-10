Xi Jinping, his tour over, leaves behind a Europe divided on how to deal with China

Hungary's ties with China have been elevated to the level of an ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership, on par with Belarus, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

In Hungary and Serbia, dozens of agreements have been signed to expand Beijing's presence in Central Europe's critical infrastructure.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Xi before a lunch in Budapest on Friday. Photo: Press Office of the Hungarian Prime Minister via EPA-EFE

Eyebrows were raised in Brussels and beyond when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a nuclear cooperation deal with China that could see Beijing invited into the EU's nuclear network.

Budapest also deepened ties with Huawei Technologies, a company that European authorities have been accused of trying to regulate outside the single market, and China agreed to build a highway border crossing between Hungary and Serbia, two members of the European Schengen zone for freedom of movement.

In recent years, we have seen a move within the EU to exclude certain foreign entities from critical infrastructure. And it seems that in the case of Hungary it is the opposite, said Tamas Matura, an expert on Chinese-Hungarian relations at Corvinus University in Budapest.

Hungary will take over the EU's rotating presidency in July, a largely decorative role but one that its leaders have pledged to use to promote a different approach to China.

We will be able to share with our European colleagues in a very credible way how useful, useful and profitable it can be to work with China, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Chinese state tabloid Global Times this week. .

Observers noted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's decision to sign a cooperation agreement with China through its Ministry of European Integration, which manages Belgrade's path to EU membership. While Serbia's bid for EU membership has stalled, it has moved closer to Beijing and Moscow.

Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade before holding talks on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua

Serbia clearly perceives the European Union as a money machine, while [it] wants to build relations beyond the level of strategic partnership with China and brotherhood with Russia, said Romana Vlahutin, former EU connectivity envoy and Western Balkans policy expert.

For China and Russia, this is an opportunity to install their security, economic and digital infrastructures in close proximity to the EU and to project energy for free. They don't even need to make a big effort or invest a lot, Vlahutin added.

EU officials heard a clear message from Xi: maintain trade ties with Beijing, and all those investments could be yours. In France, on the other hand, the opposite happened.

Five years ago, during his last visit to Western Europe, Xi signed Italy's accession to the Belt and Road Initiative and accepted an order of 30 billion (32.3 billion dollars) for 300 Airbus aircraft in France.

Just a year ago, Xi was filmed calling French President Emmanuel Macron a close friend as they strolled through Guangzhou gardens together.

In France this week, Xi was given the red carpet treatment and in numerous speeches, the two men toasted 60 years of bilateral relations and pledged further cooperation.

But even though Xi's delegation signed 37 agreements with Macron's government, they were largely insubstantial, lacking any of the costly deals that have characterized his European trips in the past.

A Chinese electric vehicle maker is believed to be ready to set up a factory in France, a key demand from Macron, but no announcement has been made.

For all the pageantry, insiders said, Macron has gotten few concrete commitments from Xi on key agenda items, including Ukraine and trade.

According to people briefed on the negotiations, Macron spent a lot of time trying to convince Xi that Chinese trade investigators would not find subsidies in the French cognac sector, which he said was a blue-chip industry that does not require state aid.

01:54 Chinese President Xi Jinping meets French leader Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Chinese President Xi Jinping meets French leader Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée

Xi, for his part, told Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who gathered for a meeting on Monday, that they underestimated China's domestic demand and that their claims about the overcapacity of Chinese manufacturing industry were displaced.

It seems difficult, if not impossible, to imagine China making concessions to reduce the flow of Chinese imports to the EU, Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, wrote in Asia Times.

When it comes to economic security, Xi's denial of the problem leaves the European Commission with no choice but to continue ongoing investigations into electric vehicles and wind turbines. The moment of truth will come when the EU will have to take concrete steps on either of these two fronts and when differences between EU members will become inevitable, she added.

Geopolitical observers were not surprised by the divides in Europe's approach to Beijing or what were seen as China's efforts to exploit them.

Divide and rule is a favored policy of the Chinese Communist Party. Even if he pays lip service to the idea of ​​a strong and united Europe, the reality is that an EU in disarray better meets his interests, particularly in terms of trade and investment, according to Charles Parton, researcher associate in Indo-Pacific geopolitics at the Council on Geostrategy, wrote in a note.

And in Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister, the CCP has found a disruptive partner.