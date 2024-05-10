Will Imran Khan attend SC proceedings?





As the specter of threats persists, questions are being raised over whether Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and main petitioner Imran Khan would appear in court to attend hearings next week on the case amendments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the country. superior court.

The former prime minister was incarcerated in Adiala Prison, serving time for multiple convictions, including in the encryption case and the Toshakhana scandal.

Reports suggest that former Prime Minister Imran, as the main petitioner, expressed his desire to appear before the top court.

In October 2023, while hearing the case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, had ordered the superintendent of Adiala Prison to make arrangements to ensure the Imran Khan's appearance in court if he intends to appear. in the case.

Before adjourning further hearings, the top court had ordered to serve a copy of the order to the PTI founder and serve a notice on him through the prison superintendent.

It is not clear that it will be interesting to see how the five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Isa, will handle the legal proceedings if Imran appears in court and the manner in which he will be presented. Usually, the convicts are presented in court with chains. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how CJP Isa will handle the proceedings if Imran decides not to appear in court.

Sources, however, believe that the possibility of Imran appearing before the court for the hearing is slim given the security threats cited by the government and the PTI.

The federal government's intra-judicial appeal (ICA) against the majority judgment declaring the amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 2002 illegal has been set for hearing on May 14, after more than six months.

Besides CJP Isa, other members of the larger bench include Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The bench had last heard the matter on October 31, 2023.

In its order, the court had asked the accountability courts to continue their trials, but stopped them from announcing the final verdicts.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had challenged the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

The Supreme Court, by a majority of 2:1, declared the amendments to the NAO 2000 unconstitutional. It had ordered the reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that had previously been filed against political leaders of various parties and public office holders.

Further, the apex court had ordered the NAB to return all the files to the competent courts within seven days.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dissented from the majority judgment.

Later, the federal government, through Makhdoom Ali Khan, had challenged the majority order.

The top court, in its short notice, had directed its office to send copies of the government's appeals to Imran Khan.

“The incarcerated respondent will be served by the prison concerned

“The Superintendent of the Jail shall be provided with copies of the appeals, and if he wishes to be represented, the Superintendent of the Jail shall do so,” the latest order states.

