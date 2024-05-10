Xi Jinping flatters and seeks to strengthen Eurosceptic leaders





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pose for a photo at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, May 9, 2024. OFFICE OF THE HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER/VIVIEN CHER BENKO VIA REUTERS There was a lot of questioning Damti in Serbia and Hungary during Xi Jinping's visit. Friendship solid as a rock Belgrade, best [amiti] of all history Budapest… the Chinese president used superlatives to gratify his hosts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who rolled out a red carpet for him and covered their capitals with Chinese flags. While the French stage, from Sunday May 5 to Tuesday May 7, highlighted, despite the cordial tone, the accumulation of disputes between China and the European Union, from subsidies to the electric vehicle industry to the ever stronger support provided by Mr. Xi Vladimir Putin, the The continuation of the trip was, on the contrary, to show that Beijing has relays in Europe. Messrs. Vucic and Orban have in common their pronounced anti-Western rhetoric, they each operate democratic setbacks in their countries and maintain stormy relations with the EU, even if Serbia is not yet a member. Our voice is lonely in Europethus recognized Mr. Orban during a statement to the press alongside Xi Jinping, pleading that today there is a new world order, which is no longer unipolar, but multipolar, and one of the pillars of which is the People's Republic of China. Mr. Xi has not heard any criticism in Serbia and Hungary in a radiant relationship, far from the complaints expressed in Paris on its commercial policy. The relationship with Hungary has been elevated to the rank of global strategic partnership all proofthus raising it among the best regarded by Beijing. Multiple sectoral cooperation agreements have been signed 26 Belgrade, 18 Budapest. Cooperation in nuclear power Their content remains quite vague, but in Serbia there was particular talk of developing cooperation between Serbian and Chinese media, while Brussels has been calling for years on this Balkan country to improve its press freedom if it wants to accede to the EU. In Hungary, new railway projects were discussed, in addition to the train line between Belgrade and Budapest currently under construction by China, and for the first time cooperation in nuclear power. Contrary to expectations, however, no concrete investment has been announced, even though Chinese companies have invested massively in recent years in both countries. With this double visit, Mr. Xi above all succeeded in showing Brussels that he was counting on these two capitals to curb possible reprisals against his economic policy. China supports Hungary to play a greater role within the EUhe notably declared as Hungary prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the European Council in July. You have 53.31% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

