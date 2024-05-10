Lok Sabha polls: In Maharashtra, PM Modi hits out at Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and says they should join Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde factions





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took digs at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said both should join the factions of Ajit Pawar and by Eknath Shinde. He claimed that the “fake NCP and Shiv Sena” had decided to merge with the Congress after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared on June 4. “A senior leader from Maharashtra is very tensed after an election in Baramati. He said that all small regional parties should merge with the Congress. I am sure he would have made this statement after consulting several leaders,” the Prime Minister said Minister Modi. at a rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, without naming Sharad Pawar. “He is so desperate and disappointed that he knows that to remain relevant in social and political life after June 4, you have to merge a larger party with Congress. This means that”transplantation' (fake) PCN and 'transplantation“Shiv Sena has decided to merge with the Congress,” he added. “I should tell them that instead of dying in Congress, you should proudly join our Ajit dada (Pawar) and Shinde ji to fulfill your dreams with respect,” he said. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later clarified PM Modi's remark. Fadnavis said, “Look, there is no question for discussion. Prime Minister Modi has made it very clear that Sharad Pawar has realized that he is losing the Baramati seat, that's why he said that after the June 4, all regional parties will have to merge with the Congress because they understand that the Congress will lose in this election. “PM Modi said that whether it is Sharad Pawar's party or Shiv Sena, instead of joining Congress, they should join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP should join. they really want to do something in politics,” Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by the news agency. ANI. (with contributions from PTI) Published by: Prateek Chakraborty Published on: May 10, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/lok-sabha/story/pm-narendra-modi-sharad-pawar-uddhav-thackeray-maharashtra-rally-lok-sabha-elections-2537565-2024-05-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos