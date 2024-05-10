The relationship between Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi is very close, very harmonious…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan hinting at the closeness of President Joko Widodo and the president-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Zulhas revealed this after meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday (10/5/2024) afternoon.

First of all, he mentioned, Jokowi set an example in politics and be a source of inspiration for all parties.

Jokowi invited Prabowo, who was previously his rival in the 2019 presidential election, to join the government as Minister of Defense (Menhan).

“Pak Prabowo is actually mentored by Pak Jokowi. Now the relationship is very close, harmonious, so the substance is something beautiful,” Zulhas said after meeting Jokowi at the presidential palace complex on Friday.

Zulhas said Jokowi's behavior in inviting his rivals to join in the country's development shows democratic maturity.

“And ultimately we believe that if we are harmonious, we can become a developed country,” he said.

He further said his meeting with Jokowi was not about seats in the next cabinet.

He revealed that the meeting took place because the president and secretary general (Sekjen) of the PAN at the provincial level wanted to meet Jokowi.

They, Zulhas said, were proud of the leadership of the former Solo mayor. However, this type of meeting is difficult to hold because the president and the general secretary are in the provinces.

“Especially at the palace, meeting the president is not easy either, going back and forth to meet people you love and admire. I said yesterday, 'Sir, please ask if you would like let my brothers and sisters from all over Indonesia see the palace, sir,” Zulhas explained.

Previously, it was reported that Zulhas and a number of party elites wearing the sun symbol met with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday (10/5/2024) afternoon.

He was seen arriving with PAN Deputy General Chairman Yandri Susanto, Eko Patrio and PAN General Secretary Eddy Soeparno around 16:00 WIB.

They wear batik clothes together, the majority of which are dark blue and light blue.

Zulhas denied meeting with President Jokowi this afternoon to discuss ministerial seats. He denied that this meeting was a meeting of admirers of the head of state.

He then joked that the PAN cadres he brought to the palace had never met the former mayor of Solo and had not shaken his hand.

Therefore, Zulhas invited a number of political party elites to come to the palace.

“I never met Pak Jokowi, I never shook his hand, I never saw the palace. Look at the faces of the villagers from Aceh to Papua. Admirers of Pak Jokowi but I never saw Pak Jokowi,” he said.



