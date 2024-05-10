Donald Trump loses one of his witnesses





Judge Juan Merchan on Friday quashed former President Donald Trump's attempt to subpoena Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Trump is on trial in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment allegedly made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Manhattan district Alvin Bragg claimed the payment was intended to prevent her from speaking publicly about her claims that she had an affair with the former president.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has denied having an affair with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges. He maintains his innocence and accuses Bragg and other prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes, criticizing the trial as a form of election interference.

On Friday, Merchan ruled that Trump's lawyers could not force Pomerantz to hand over documents they had previously requested. He granted the prosecution's motion to quash the subpoena, acknowledging that the subpoena “is not approved by the court.”

Merchan described Trump's lawyers' request for “all documents relating to the February 28, 2021 memorandum assessing…whether (a) Stephanie Clifford, aka 'Stormy Daniels,' committed 'extortion' and/or 'theft' , and (b) whether President Trump was “blackmailed” as being “unacceptably broad.”

He wrote that a request for all documents from a 13-month period about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's “memories of interactions with President Trump” and “any form of bias or “animosity toward” Trump was also “far too broad” and “amounted to an inappropriate fishing expedition toward general discovery.”

Finally, he ruled that the request for documents related to the prosecutor's office's communications regarding the indictment's “collection of documents for purposes of discovery, disclosure, or litigation” appeared to be “an attempt to obtain DANY’s internal communications regarding their discovery obligation.” “.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Pomerantz previously served as a prosecutor in Bragg's office and was involved in parts of the criminal investigation against former President Donald Trump.

He resigned from office in February 2022 due to his frustrations with Bragg's apparent reluctance at the time to move forward with the Trump investigation. In his resignation letter, he wrote that there was “sufficient evidence to establish Mr. Trump's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” and that Trump was “guilty of numerous criminal violations.”

The trial was scheduled to resume Friday. This week, the jury heard testimony from Daniels, who was questioned by both prosecutors and Trump's legal team. Madeleine Westerhout, a former Trump White House aide, is expected to resume her testimony in the morning.

