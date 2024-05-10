Dominic Cummings set to launch new party to replace Tories





Vote Leave mastermind Dominic Cummings is leading focus groups across the country as he prepares to launch a new party to rival or even replace the Tories. Boris Johnson's former senior adviser revealed plans to launch the 'Start-up Party' in an interview with I newspaper, considered his first since 2020. This comes against a backdrop of disastrous results for the Conservative Party and the very realistic threat of electoral suppression at the next election. Conservatives now obviously represent nothing more than a continuation of the shitshow; higher taxes, more serious violent crime, more debt, anti-entrepreneurs, failing public services, out-of-control immigration,” Cummings told the newspaper. But I think Labor won't change the ultimate trajectory much, it will be the continuity of the Treasury, the continuity of David Cameron, George Osborne, Rishi Sunak, so everything will continue to fail and everyone will be even more miserable by 2026 than it is currently. If Nigel Farage does not retire, the Conservatives could easily be reduced to double-digit seats, and then talk of a Start-Up Party and their replacement would go from a very fringe idea to a very mainstream idea, a- he declared. The party he is proposing has not yet been formed. However, reports emerged Thursday that Cummings had targeted focus groups across the country to get voters' opinions on the proposed party's possible success at the polls. The former Vote Leave campaign leader vowed his party would be completely different from other parties. He claimed that most of the country would support a party that focused ruthlessly on voters, not Westminster and the old media. In a series of blogs, he revealed he was looking for donors and activists in a bid to launch his new party. Cummings also argued that Sunak had failed to pursue the type of agenda voters wanted when they gave the Conservatives a landslide majority in 2019. He said despite his highest IQ in Parliament and strictest work ethic, Sunak had no message, no political strategy worth spitting at and no grip on power. Related: Panic grips Conservative Party as more MPs prepare to defect to Labor

