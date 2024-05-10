Politics
Emirs’ visit charts path forward for Kuwaiti-Turkish relations
Emirs' visit charts path forward for Kuwaiti-Turkish relations
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid an important visit to Turkey this week, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Four aspects highlighted the importance of the visit. First, it was the emir's first visit to Turkey since he took office in December. Second, it was his first visit to a non-Arab country as part of his regional tour. Third, it was the first head of state visit between the two countries since 2020. Finally, it coincided with the 60th anniversary of the launch of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The purpose of leaders' state visits can vary widely. If the general objective is to promote and strengthen bilateral relations, focusing on political and cultural issues, the economic dimension often becomes the central subject of discussions between leaders and their delegations. Given the absence of significant regional and policy differences between Turkish and Kuwaiti policymakers, improving business and trade emerges as the most crucial area of focus. Therefore, the memorandum of understanding signed between the two states during this visit placed particular emphasis on ways to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, particularly in the area of free zones.
As an observer of Turkey-Gulf relations, I can say that economic ties between Turkey and Kuwait have remained relatively modest, having failed to reach their potential, compared to Turkey's economic relations with other Gulf Cooperation Council states.
It is not surprising that economic considerations have been the major factor shaping the new era of Turkey's relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are, by nature, multifaceted. There is certainly a desire, on both the Turkish and Kuwaiti sides, to improve this aspect of their relations. However, this depends not only on the economic situation or the commitments of the two States, but also on the need to offer encouraging ground to the private sector.
Turkey and Kuwait must implement a solid plan to increase bilateral trade, especially in terms of mutual investments in various sectors. In the current uncertain economic environment, concrete steps taken by Turkish and Kuwaiti investors are crucial for the long-term success of their already cordial relations. In this regard, it is important to understand the expectations and requirements of both parties for mutual benefit and a clear path to growth.
Another important element of the signed agreements was the establishment of a joint strategic dialogue, serving as a crucial platform for coordination between the foreign policy institutions of the two countries. This represents a step forward in the institutionalization of their political relations. It should be noted that the two states maintain consistent positions on regional issues, particularly on the Palestinian question, which currently occupies their agendas.
Given its particular approach to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Kuwait has always supported Turkish initiatives on this front, demonstrating their common approach. Sheikh Mishal's visit therefore came at an important time that likely provided Kuwait's new leader with an opportunity to discuss with his Turkish counterpart how to end the ongoing war in Gaza.
Given the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Kuwait tends to cooperate with regional actors on security-related issues. Systemic pressures resulting from Israeli aggression, ambiguous U.S. policies, and Iran's expansionist strategies are forcing Kuwaiti policymakers to seek partners capable of meeting the country's security requirements. A country that suffered seriously from the Iraqi invasion of 1990-91, Kuwait adopted a foreign policy line largely shaped by its perception of the threat emanating from regional crises. In this context, Kuwait's decision last year to purchase Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones for $367 million was significant.
During Sheikh Mishal's visit, the two sides also agreed on defense cooperation through the implementation of a protocol on defense acquisitions. There has been continuous cooperation between the Turkish and Kuwaiti armed forces for years. Every year, delegates from the two militaries come together to hold military dialogue meetings and participate in collaborative activities aimed at strengthening the security capabilities of the two countries.
Kuwait constitutes a crucial pillar of Turkey’s GCC strategy. Relations between Ankara and the GCC states have undergone a significant transformation since the signing of the AlUla Declaration in 2021. Turkish policymakers now recognize that each Gulf state has different perceptions and visions of threats. This understanding has led to the development of separate cooperation programs with each Gulf country. Kuwait occupies a particularly important position in the considerations of Turkish policymakers, due to its constructive role as a bridge during periods of tension between Turkey and the GCC states.
Now both sides must build on this positive history and improve other areas, such as economic and cultural relations, which can serve as a solid basis for political dialogue. Turkey aims to replicate the positive momentum it established with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in its relations with Kuwait. Defense and economic cooperation are the main tools to achieve this objective.
We cannot know whether the development road project, recently announced by Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, was discussed during the negotiations between the Turkish and Kuwaiti leaders, but it is certainly of an important subject for both parties due to their respective interests. Considering the remarks of some Kuwaiti MPs and analysts, the Kuwaiti side is concerned about the development road, which aims to connect the Iraqi port of Grand Faw, adjacent to the Kuwaiti port of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, to the Turkish border in the north. Turkey could play a constructive role in easing disagreements between Kuwait and Iraq over the project thanks to its good relations with both sides.
Turkey and Kuwait's mutual commitment to deepening their relations, which was solidified during this week's visit, reflects a shared vision to address regional challenges and leverage opportunities for their mutual benefit. Going forward, the two countries can capitalize on their shared historical heritage to foster greater cooperation in practical and tangible areas.
Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey's relations with the Middle East. X: @SinemCngz
