With Xi Jinping in Europe, China is playing geopolitics

The significance of President Xi Jinping's three-country European tour (May 310), covering discussions with the leaders of France, the EU, Serbia and Hungary, transcends China-EU relations. This has important implications for great power relations. Although caught up in historic elections, India must carefully evaluate the impact of this visit on its interests.

The Chinese president's last visit to Europe dates back to March 2019, which took him to Italy and France. The world has changed a lot in the last five years. The Covid pandemic, the US-China rivalry, the India-China border conflict, the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, Italy's withdrawal from the Belt Initiative and (BRI) and China's economic and political difficulties have all combined to upend geopolitics. Upside down. As the US presidential elections slowly approach their climax in November and the likelihood of a Trump 2.0 grows in importance, China appears ready to woo its friends in Europe by seeking to neutralize its growing criticism. This trip is also a precursor to two upcoming developments: the Russian president's visit to China later in May and the US president's participation in the G7 summit in Italy in mid-June.

Discussions in Paris

Gabriel Attal, 35, the youngest French prime minister in history, receiving Xi at Orly airport in Paris, presented a captivating opening scene of the Euro-tour: a fresh and eager host to please, and a seasoned international figure, aged 70, with a passion to impress the world. Another memory that might linger is of the Chinese president lecturing top European leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (VDL) on the value of strategic communication and much more .

Discussions in Paris covered a host of political and economic issues, but what attracted the most attention was the EU's dissatisfaction with China's trade and economic policies. The daily volume of trade between the EU and China amounts to around €2.3 billion, but the economic relationship is strained by state-induced overcapacity, unequal market access and excessive dependencies, as VDL says. Thus, a strong plea was launched in favor of more balanced trade amid reports of investigations carried out by the European side into certain Chinese industrial sectors such as exports of electric vehicles, and Chinese investigations into imports of French-made brandy.

The experts concluded that China appeared unwilling to offer substantial concessions. This forced VDL to declare at a subsequent press conference that Europe would not give up on making difficult decisions to protect its markets. This assertive reaction revealed signs of subtle coordination between the EU and the US over their shared dissatisfaction with Beijing on access issues. As of 2019, the EU's description of China as a systemic rival remains valid. In its own reaction, the Chinese side said that the perception of China's overcapacity was unfounded when judged by comparative advantage and global demand. On trade issues, intra-European differences are well known: while France favors a tough approach, Germany, always sensitive to the needs of its major automobile manufacturers, prefers caution.

On Ukraine, the French president played his familiar tune by urging Xi to use his influence with Moscow to move the country toward a negotiated settlement. This stands in stark contrast to what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently bluntly told China: that it must stop supplying Russia with dual-use technology products that threaten European security, if not states. -United States would take appropriate countermeasures. The Chinese president urged France to assert its independence, as China does, and help it avoid a new Cold War. Paris agrees, but its inability to revive the Franco-German alliance as the engine of a strong Europe and Macron's domestic problems remain serious constraints on European independence. Additionally, the two-year war has made Europe even more dependent on the United States.

Greater convergence was noted regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Xi Jinping called the war a tragedy and a test of human conscience. Macron affirmed that France and China shared the same objectives, namely to achieve an immediate ceasefire to free the hostages, protect the population, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, encourage regional de-escalation and reopen a political perspective. However, the discrepancy between such lofty declarations and the sad reality of continued violence in Gaza is striking.

Serbia and Hungary

Xi Jinping's talks in friendlier countries Serbia and Hungary have achieved greater success. As a huge crowd gathered outside the presidential palace in Belgrade greeted the visiting dignitary with chants of “China, China,” Aleksandar Vui, President of Serbia, said: “We are making history today. He highlighted the importance of the 29 agreements signed to promote economic and other cooperation. Xi recalled that Serbia has become China's first strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He agreed to build a community of shared future with China. Both leaders were determined to confront hegemony and power politics together. On key political issues, the two nations stood together. Serbia supports China's position on Taiwan and China supports Serbia's efforts to preserve the territorial integrity of Kosovo.

To see: Xi's visit to Europe: way to charm or divide? | Is the Chinese president creating a divide between the West and the United States? Spending two nights in Hungary, the last stop of his tour, the Chinese president witnessed the signing of 16 bilateral agreements. Hungary was the first EU member state to join the BRI. Prime Minister Viktor Orbn and Xi Jinping focused on deepening economic cooperation, including across the nuclear industry spectrum. They expressed a similar position on Ukraine. Budapest favors China playing a leading role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine and has expressed support for China's proposed peace plan. In a public letter to Orbn, Xi stressed the importance of China-EU relations, saying their cooperation was superior to competition and there was more agreement than disagreement.

Assessment

Although the Chinese visit will be analyzed in depth in foreign ministries and think tanks around the world, it is possible to draw some tentative conclusions at the end of the visit.

First, China's status as the world's second-largest economy and second-largest power is affirmed. The EU, despite its divisions and weaknesses, remains attracted by the attraction of the Chinese market and investments. Efforts to broadly keep both parties on the same page should therefore continue. Second, China and Europe belong to two opposite ends of the geopolitical spectrum: the first, with Russia, forms the East, and the second, with the United States and others, forms the West. The East-West mix of cooperation, competition and confrontation will continue unabated.

This situation could worsen following the upcoming Russia-China and G7 summits. Third, China will continue to accentuate the divergences between the United States and Europe and the differences within the EU in order to improve its position in the fluctuating balance of power. Fourth, both sides, although powerful, show their complete powerlessness to end the raging wars and restore peace. This demonstrates the failure of international diplomacy and leadership.

Finally, three takeaways for India can be identified. First, after the elections, New Delhi should inject more creativity and energy into building its strategic partnership with all G7 countries, while managing differences with some of them, such as the United States, the Canada and the EU. Second, it must continue to consolidate strong cooperation and trust with Russia. Third, it could consider its options for introducing some resilience into India-China relations, as some reset could increase India's room for maneuver in its relations with major powers.

As Xi Jinping returns home, there is much work to be done in many capitals, including New Delhi.

(Disclaimer: The author's opinions do not represent those of WION or ZMCL. Nor do WION or ZMCL endorse the author's opinions.)