Trump to face Michael Cohen in court as prosecution nears conclusion





Stormy Daniels has finished testifying, but another popular target of former President Donald Trump is expected to take the witness stand at her criminal trial Monday, her former lawyer Michael Cohen, multiple sources told NBC News.

Daniels, an adult film actress, and Cohen, Trump's former fixer, are both outspoken critics of the Republican presidential candidate and key witnesses in the Manhattan district attorney's business records tampering case , Alvin Bragg. The former president called them both “sordid sacks.”

The decision to call Cohen comes as a prosecutor said at the end of court Friday that he could close his case as soon as next week. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the judge there were only two witnesses left in the prosecutor's office. Cohen's testimony is expected to last several days.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan to bar Cohen from publicly commenting on the case since he is set to testify. He noted that Cohen appeared on TikTok earlier this week wearing a T-shirt showing Trump behind bars wearing an orange jumpsuit. Blanche previously complained that Cohen made social media posts and did interviews critical of Trump during the trial. Cohen had slowed down his frequent comments after Merchan said he might exclude him from the silence order barring Trump from attacking witnesses in the case because of his comments.

Steinglass said the prosecutor's office previously asked Cohen to stop talking. The judge ordered the prosecutor to tell Cohen he was asking him to stop.

Trump expressed outrage at the lack of a silence order for Cohen after the day's proceedings ended. Everyone can say whatever they want, but I can't say anything, he told a group of reporters in a courthouse hallway. It's a shame.

Daniels testified Tuesday and Thursday, clashing with Trump lawyer Susan Necheles during cross-examination over her claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump's lawyer Cohen, at the time, paid Daniels $130,000 to remain silent about the allegation during the 2016 presidential election. Trump later reimbursed Cohen for payments that prosecutors charged were concealed by falsified business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied Daniels' allegations.

Earlier in the day, jurors heard continuing testimony from Madeleine Westerhout, who served as Trump's executive assistant in the White House between 2017 and 2019.

Follow live updates on Trump's secret trial

Westerhout had testified Thursday how excited she was to work for Trump and broke down in tears when prosecutors asked her about her departure from the White House in August 2019. She said working for Trump was incredible and that he was a very good boss who had a close and loving relationship with his wife, Melania Trump.

That description conflicted with testimony from Daniels, who said Trump told him not to worry about his wife as he made advances toward her in his hotel room after they met at a tournament celebrity golf course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006.

Westerhout also said Thursday that Trump was attentive when she gave him personal checks to sign and that on occasion he called her company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, if he had questions about any of that information prosecutors are likely to use to argue that Trump was well aware of what he was paying Cohen to do.

On Friday, Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, had Westerhout say that Trump was not always attentive when he signed checks and was sometimes on the phone or in meetings while he did so. He was a multitasker, wasn't he? » asked Necheles. Yes, Westerhout replied.

Necheles also asked him for details about Trump's reaction when the payment to Daniels was made public in 2018.

“He was very upset about it,” Westerhout said. “I understand he knew it would hurt his family. The whole situation was very unpleasant.

Westerhout said one of his tasks was to act as an intermediary between Trump and the Trump Organization on matters that needed his or the company's attention, such as his travel schedule, mail or phone calls.

She asked Trump's aide at the firm, Rhona Graff, in 2017 for a list of Trump's contacts, which Graff sent to her, according to an email presented to the jury. The list included information about Cohen and David Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher who said he worked with Trump and Cohen to suppress scandalous stories about Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Westerhout was followed to the booth by Daniel Dixon, an AT&T analyst who was brought in to authenticate “call detail records” relating to Cohen's cell phone.

Jennie Tomalin, a Verizon analyst, was also called in to authenticate the phone records of Keith Davidson, Daniels' former lawyer, and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

She was followed by Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal with the DA's office, who was brought in to testify about some of then-President Trump's social media posts that prosecutors say were an attempt to influence Cohen and other people who he believes could cause him legal problems. .

One of the articles praised Cohen as “a wonderful person with a wonderful family” before he began cooperating with federal investigators. After pleading guilty to charges including paying Daniels, Trump tweeted: If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I strongly suggest you do not retain Michael Cohen!

Longstreet also read aloud texts between Dylan Howard, then editor of the National Enquirer, and Gina Rodriguez, who was Daniels' manager. The 2016 texts included Howard telling him he thought Pecker would pay for his story. Pecker said he didn't do so because he had already spent $180,000 to kill two other salacious articles about Trump, and he feared that doing business with a porn star could hurt his newspaper. But, he added, he encouraged Cohen to pay.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, requested a mistrial at the conclusion of the trial Thursday, arguing that Daniels' testimony, including her assertion that Trump did not use a condom during their sexual encounter, was unfair and harmful. He called the condom allegation a “dog whistle for rape.”

State Judge Juan Merchan agreed that Daniels should not have been asked about the condom, but noted that there was no objection to this line of questioning, which he said confused him .

“I don’t understand,” he said.

He denied Blanche's request for a mistrial, as well as her request to relax the silence order barring Trump from attacking witnesses to allow him to respond to Daniels' testimony.

Prosecutors have previously said they hope to conclude their case by May 21.

It is not yet clear whether Trump will testify in his own defense. He has no obligation to do so.

