What to remember from the 15th day of Donald Trump's secret trial

One of Donald Trump's closest White House aides finished his testimony Friday in the former president's secret trial, paving the way for the prosecution's key witness to take the stand Monday.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and lawyer, is expected to testify Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter, where he will talk about the hush money deal he helped negotiate in 2016 with Stormy Daniels and how Trump repaid it the following year.

Cohen's testimony is the linchpin of the prosecutor's accusations that Trump illegally falsified business records by concealing Cohen's reimbursement in order to keep the payments hidden before the 2016 election.

However, in anticipation of the call to the former president's former fixer, prosecutors presented a series of text messages and phone recordings as evidence for the jury, through several in-custody witnesses.

Prosecutors say it's entirely possible they could close their case by the end of next week.

Here are the takeaways from day 15 of the Trump hush money trial:

Cohen is expected to take the stand Monday, bringing him face to face with his former boss.

He is expected to testify about his role in negotiating the secret payment to Daniels on Trump's behalf, as well as how he was repaid through retainers in 2017 that are at the heart of the charges against Trump.

However, with Cohen's testimony implicating Trump, comes all the baggage that comes with the former president's longtime fixer. Cohen himself has been federally charged with campaign finance violations, tax crimes and lying to Congress in previous testimony.

He changed his story from loyal Trump defender to primary antagonist after pleading guilty to federal charges in 2018.

His testimony in the fall during Trump's civil fraud trial foreshadowed some of the challenges prosecutors might face when he took the stand, as he appeared to change his story about instructions he received from Trump regarding his financial statements during his testimony.

Cohen's credibility with the jury can make or break Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' case, so the stakes will be high for the prosecution when Cohen is sworn in next week.

Before Cohen's expected testimony, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche urged Judge Juan Merchan to order Cohen to stop talking about the trial and Trump.

Trump is not allowed to speak about Cohen due to the prevailing silence. But, Blanche said, Cohen is nonetheless allowed to attack him, pointing to a TikTok video Cohen posted this week wearing a T-shirt showing Trump behind bars.

Our request that the court order the government to instruct the witness not to speak about President Trump or this case until the case is over, Blanche said.

Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass responded that prosecutors had repeatedly asked Cohen and all other witnesses in the case not to speak publicly about it. The fact is that we have no control over what they do, he admitted.

Pollster: Trump trial won't affect November votes

Merchan has already said he cannot muzzle witnesses in this case. But he sympathized with Blanche's position and said he would ask people to let Mr. Cohen know that the judge was asking him to refrain from making further statements about this case or about Trump.

Merchan told prosecutors to send the message saying it's from the bench and you're communicating it on behalf of the bench.

Cohen has posted attacks on Trump on social media since the trial began, although he said at one point he was going to stop. Trump, often in response, was repeatedly found to be in violation of the judge's order of silence for his comments about Cohen.

Trump exchanged smiles with his former White House aide, Madeleine Westerhout, who on Friday finished testimony that began the day before. She raised her eyebrows and smiled at Trump, who smiled back and said something as he left the courtroom.

During cross-examination, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles pressed Westerhout to reiterate that she knows the former president cares about his family.

Westerhout testified that she remembered Trump being upset after the Stormy Daniels story was published in 2018. Trump acknowledged on the stand that he did not specifically talk about his family in their conversation about the story , but, from what I understood, he knew it would be hurtful to do so. his family.

Westerhout said Trump signed dozens of documents a day while multitasking on the phone or in meetings, and she said she saw him sign checks without reviewing them.

She also testified that personal mail like Trump checks used a return channel through an employee's home address so they could obtain and process them more quickly than if they were processed through the cumbersome system of the White House to process personal mail.

Westerhout also distanced Trump from the then-Trump Organization. CFO Allen Weisselberg once he took office.

In fact, you really don't remember any calls specifically between him and Allen Weisselberg? » asked Necheles.

No, he talked to so many people, Westerhout said.

The former Trump aide said she wasn't even sure Trump spoke with Weisselberg about a check that prosecutors suggested in reference to Cohen's reimbursements.

Prosecutors present key texts and call records into evidence

After Westerhout left the stand, prosecutors spent the rest of the day calling a series of in-custody witnesses to present their cellphone records as evidence.

It made for a dry day of testimony, but it also provided key evidence that prosecutors plan to use to try to convince the jury that Trump is guilty of falsifying business records.

These files included a summary of the 34 charges against Trump, 11 invoices, 12 supporting documents and 11 checks. Through a paralegal from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, prosecutors presented a summary explaining the correlation between the charges and the documents presented into evidence.

Additionally, prosecutors presented a series of text messages between Stormy Daniels' then-manager Gina Rodriguez and National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard in 2016.

In the messages, the two discuss whether American Media Inc. would buy Daniels' story and for how much before giving a detailed overview of the status of the negotiations and the payment Cohen ultimately made to the attorney by Daniels in late October 2016.

These texts are notable because neither Howard nor Rodriguez are expected to testify at trial. Some of the texts were presented by David Pecker, who was Howard's boss, but prosecutors brought in a paralegal to show the jury more this week.

We are not making the deal with Trump, Rodriguez texted Howard on October 17, 2016.

Keith (Davidson) warned me. What happened? Howard replied.

They didn't pay when they said they would and they keep trying to buy more time, Rodriguez responded.

The texts support what Daniels and Davidson have said so far, that the deal briefly fell apart in mid-October, and will also likely help boost Cohen's credibility when he speaks next week.

Steinglass said prosecutors expect to call two more witnesses and then rest. And I think it's quite possible that we will rest by the end of next week, he added.

When the prosecution rests, it will be Trump’s turn. It's unclear how long he will defend, a question that will likely depend largely on whether or not Trump himself takes the stand.

The judge also threw a potential curveball Friday when Trump's lawyers objected to allowing Weisselberg's settlement agreement into evidence.

Trump's lawyers argued the exit deal was prejudicial to the jury, calling Weisselberg an uncalled government witness because he is currently in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to perjury charges.

Prosecutors responded that the settlement agreement itself would help explain why Weisselberg was not summoned and also argued that they expected Weisselberg to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self- incrimination.

Merchan interjected by asking prosecutors if they had actually coerced Weisselberg into testifying, which was not the case.

It seems to me we want to explain why he's not here without making the effort to try to explain that we tried to bring him here, Merchan said, suggesting they could bring in Weisselberg without the presence of the jury to see what he would say.

Prosecutors didn't seem thrilled that Trump's lawyers noted that he wasn't on the prosecutor's initial witness list, but that it was the kind of unexpected appearance that could extend the length of the trial .

