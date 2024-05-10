President Jokowi attends dinner with President Biden





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended a dinner between leaders of ASEAN countries and President of the United States (US) Joe Biden. The banquet took place at the White House, Washington DC, United States, on Thursday evening, May 12, local time (WS), or Friday morning, Indonesian time. From the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, President Jokowi left for the White House and arrived around 5:20 p.m. President Jokowi was immediately greeted by President Biden, then shook his hand, took a group photo and signed the state guestbook. After that, President Jokowi and leaders of other ASEAN countries held a group photo session in front of the national monument. President Jokowi then headed to the Blue Room to participate in the dinner. During the dinner, President Jokowi had the honor of responding to President Biden's toast. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> In his introductory toast, President Jokowi said the ASEAN-US special summit was the right time to strengthen the ASEAN-US partnership in the future and welcomed the agreement in principle between the ASEAN and the United States on a comprehensive strategic partnership. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is the highest partnership status. “This partnership is very important in the midst of the current global situation full of uncertainty. For this, I invite us all to raise a glass for the ASEAN-US partnership which continues to contribute to strengthening the values ​​of multilateralism, regional peace and stability, driving force of regional prosperity,” said President Jokowi reported by Between. Around 8 p.m., dinner was over and President Jokowi left the White House to return to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also accompanied President Jokowi on this occasion. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

