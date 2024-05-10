MENASource The United States should consider Turkey as a regional balancing act against Iran. By

Doga Unlu

The United States is under pressure to leave the Middle East for good. US forces increasingly under attack in Iraq and Syria amid anti-US criticism grows. However, US troops are far from returning home, especially amid retaliatory exchanges between Iran and Israel, the lack of a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the continuing threat posed by the Islamic State of Iraq and other countries. Deception (ISIS). Nonetheless, US President Joe Biden has a diplomatic opportunity to strengthen an old partnership and position Turkey as a regional bulwark to encourage more balanced Iranian responsibility than Turkey has already assumed in mediation between Iran and the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was scheduled to visit the White House in May, but the trip was postponed after a Turkish official said a new date would be set. together Soon. The visit, if it comes to fruition, would be the first since Biden took office in 2021, marking an improvement in relations between NATO countries and the two largest militaries. The United States should not lose the opportunity to support Turkey as a balancing actor in the region. Ankara has proven its ability to maintain good diplomatic relations with its enemies, particularly Tehran. Even though Turkey and Iran have significant disagreements in Iraq and Syria, there are opportunities for cooperation and comity, which position Ankara as a valuable voice for stability and restraint.

The path to such stability lies through Syria, but the debate begins with Iraq. Turkey, Iran and the United States all have interests in Iraq that spill over into the rest of the region, including Syria. Iraq's mountainous terrain is home to several paramilitaries, including the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, both function in Syria, directly or through affiliated groups, and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a US-designated terrorist. organization with which Turkey has been at war since the 1980s. However, the Syrian branch of the PKK, the People's Defense Units (YPG), receives American support for its help in the fight against ISIS.

Turkey's long-running campaign against the PKK has become increasingly existential in recent months, with Turkish forces suffering unprecedented suffering. losses in Iraq. In response, Turkey is signage Increased activity in northern Iraq over the summer is raising alarms for Iran as it struggles to maintain its influence. Tehran at least indirectly gives support to the PKK, and Ankara has accused the Iran-backed Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the minority shareholder of the Kurdistan Regional Government, of having links to the PKK, which Turkish officials have warned against. In March, the Iraqi government in Baghdad officially banned the PKK following high-level negotiations with Ankara, marking a major victory for Turkey that could force the PUK to follow suit.

The stakes are high for Ankara if it prevents Tehran from finding excuses to increase its support for the PKK or its Syrian subsidiaries. While some Iranian proxies target U.S.-backed Kurdish forces are pressuring U.S. troops to leave Syria, while others are fighting the Turkish army alongside groups linked to the PKK. The Turkish presence in northern Iraq pits Turkey against Iran, but also helps ease Washington's concerns about Tehran's all-out action. influence on Iraqi security forces. Much of this influence can be seen in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which was founded in 2014 to fight ISIS but quickly became an umbrella organization. organization Shiite militias loyal to Iran. The PMF serves as a channel for Iran to exert political and military influence in Iraq without being directly involved in internal affairs.

Make no mistake, angry Iran is not a victory for the United States, nor for the region. The delicate diplomatic task at hand is to encourage Turkey to partner with the United States while Ankara maintains stable relations with Tehran.

A theater where Turkey and Iran can play friends and enemies

The Iraqi government plans to reopen a section of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which crosses northern Iraq and could provide Turkey with significant energy resources. Turkish oil companies Discovery of high-quality crude oil in the Mount Gabar region of southeastern Turkey (located in an oil system originating from Iraq), could help reduce Turkey's oil imports by 10 percent, according to Turkish officials I spoke with. Turkey and Iraq also agreed to cooperate on a development route project to connect the Iraqi province of Basra to Europe via Turkey. These are great opportunities that the United States should seize to break Iraq's energy dependence on Iran. This would not only help Iraq become a more reliable regional ally, but also ensure that U.S. measures against Iran are more effective. In March, to give Iraq more time to develop its energy resources, the United States extended a lifting of sanctions for Iraqi purchases of Iranian electricity. This is precisely what Turkey is doing, moving Iraq away from the Iranian orbit and closer to American interests.

Iran sees several problems with these initiatives. To begin with, Turkey is Iran's second largest producer of natural gas. customer after Iraq, but Ankara is working to break this dependence by investing in oil and gas exploration around its coasts and building infrastructure that would facilitate access to resources from neighboring countries, including Iraq and the Azerbaijan. Ankara has also been reluctant to negotiate with Tehran over the renewal of a pipeline contract that expires in 2026. The list of alternative buyers for Iranian oil is limited due to U.S. sanctions, and Turkish projects in Iraq are designed to further isolate Iran.

However, against all expectations, Ankara and Tehran have expressed interest in increased energy cooperation. In April, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar visited Tehran, just a few months after the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisis to Ankara, which successful in energy-related economic agreements and a renewed commitment to increase annual trade volume to $30 billion. Turkey's dire economic situation certainly makes any trade relationship important, but, at least when it comes to energy, Ankara has alternatives.

So why is Turkey courting Iran?

Syria is the backbone of balanced diplomacy between Turkey, Iran and the United States. Establishing a 900-kilometer security zone along the Turkish-Syrian border to push Kurdish forces south and return millions of refugees remains a top priority for Ankara. This requires buy-in from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who said last year he would not sit down with Erdoan without prerequisite that Turkey agrees to withdraw its forces from northern Syria, a non-negotiable point for Ankara. Therefore, conveying Turkey's message requires the participation of Iran and Russia. Busy with the war in Ukraine, Russia is less of a potential defender than Iran, which has begun to narrow its gaps with Turkey since the start of the Gaza war by sending high-level delegations to Ankara to discuss policy regional.

Iran views the United States and Turkey as occupying forces in Syria, but believes diplomatic channels could resolve its disagreements with Turkey. Tehran tried to mediate between Damascus and Ankara, even if it produced no results. Turkish leaders continue to explore possibilities of receiving support from Tehran and Moscow, as evidenced by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidans. visit in Tehran in September 2023 to discuss Syria, preceded by a visit to Moscow.

The United States must understand that Syria is the crucial driving force in Turkey-Iran relations. Even though Ankara and Tehran support opposing forces in Syria, Ankara needs Tehran's support to achieve one of its main foreign policy goals. Turkey is therefore motivated to appease Iran through other means, such as energy cooperation. Maintaining friendly relations with Iran also helps Turkey protect the security dynamic in Iraq by preventing a red light from Tehran as Ankara maintains its military presence. Here too, Ankara plays a balancing role by preventing total control of the PMF on the ground and controlling Iranian military influence.

Turkey and the United States remain at odds over various policies in the Middle East, such as U.S. support for Israel and Kurdish forces in Syria. However, relations between Ankara and Washington are warming up. Turkey's adherence to the Western security architecture allows for greater flexibility and room for maneuver and allows Ankara to strike a balance. The objectives surrounding Syria push Ankara to seek stable relations with Tehran in a context of geopolitical competition. This allows the United States to partner with Turkey to defuse crises, such as retaliatory exchanges between Iran and Israel and attacks on U.S. forces throughout the Middle East. If Erdoan visits Washington in the coming months, Biden should offer the Turkish president enough incentives to strengthen Ankara's balance and encourage a more restrained Iran.

Doga Unlu is a research associate at the Cohen Group, where she advises defense and energy companies. Its portfolio also covers Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean.

