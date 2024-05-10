Donald Trump's team made a 'huge' admission in courtLegal Analyst





Donald Trump's lawyers admitted in court that the former president reimbursed his former lawyer for payments made to Stormy Daniels, according to a legal analyst.

Harry Litman, a lawyer and law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that the apparent admission had gone largely unnoticed but could have enormous consequences for the trial.

“Although it passed almost without notice, Trump's admission in the civil trial was heated that he had reimbursed Michael Cohen for the money paid by Cohen,” Litman wrote in one article, adding in another article that it could be “huge overall.” outline of the case.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, is the first former president in U.S. history to face trial in a criminal case. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has repeatedly said this and other criminal and civil cases against him were politically motivated.

Stormy Daniels at an adult video awards party in Las Vegas in January 2024. Trump's lawyers made a key admission regarding Daniels' payment, a legal analyst said. Stormy Daniels at an adult video awards party in Las Vegas in January 2024. Trump's lawyers made a key admission regarding Daniels' payment, a legal analyst said. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The prosecution seeks to prove that before the 2016 presidential election, Trump paid, or considered paying, two women – adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal – not to reveal his alleged liaisons with them. He denies having had relationships with either woman.

Daniels finished her testimony Thursday after a sometimes heated cross-examination with Trump lawyer Susan Necheles.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Friday.

Litman also said there was now evidence that Cohen and then Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg formulated the details of the payments to Daniels, which must have been made with “the knowledge and approval” of Trump.

Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court. Former president denies illegally concealing hush money payments to hide extramarital affairs in the run-up to 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court. The former president denies illegally concealing hush money payments to hide extramarital affairs in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

In 2018, Daniels failed in a lawsuit seeking to have her released from a nondisclosure agreement she signed with Cohen.

In that case, evidence was provided regarding the $130,000 Cohen paid Daniels to keep silent about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

During that 2018 affair, it reportedly emerged that Trump reimbursed Cohen for his payments to Daniels. Trump's lawyers reportedly admitted that detail in the financial silence case this week, Litman wrote.

Litman also wrote that Thursday was “a very eventful day in court, dramatic at times, but a lot more happened.”

He wrote that Necheles' cross-examination of Daniels was “ineffective” and that while Necheles had landed a few punches on Daniels, she needed a knockout.

“Overall, Stormy seemed to control the dynamic better than Necheles. Necheles was also overly aggressive and even offensive in places,” he wrote.

He also noted that Judge Juan Merchan again “positively criticized the defense” for “putting all emphasis on Stormy’s credibility” in his opening statement to the jury. This then allowed Daniels to introduce more explicit information about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in order to prove her credibility, Litman wrote.

