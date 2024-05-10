Xi Jinping sees Sino-Hungarian relations as “ironclad” strategic partnership – Euractiv





China and Hungary will embark on a “golden journey” in bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn on the third and final leg of his first European tour in five years. Hungary, led by the right-wing Orbn party, has become an important trade and investment partner for China, unlike some other EU countries which are considering becoming less dependent on the world's second-largest economy. Xi arrived in Budapest on Wednesday evening (May 8) after visiting France and Serbia. In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen pressed him to ensure more balanced trade with Europe and use his influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine . After their meeting, Xi and Orbn said their two countries had elevated their ties to an “ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership.” “We are willing to take this as a new starting point to push bilateral relations and pragmatic cooperation onto a golden path and advance to a higher level,” Xi said. This means, among other things, that the two countries are expanding their cooperation to the nuclear industry, Orbn said. The two countries will also make progress in the construction of key projects, including the reconstruction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway project, the Chinese president said. The $2.1 billion project, most of which is financed by a loan from China, is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious plan launched by Xi a decade ago in he hope to build global infrastructure and energy networks linking Asia to Africa and Europe. . Hungary and China signed 18 agreements after their leaders met, Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt said in a video on his Facebook page. The two countries will begin preparing to build a railway line around Budapest that will transport goods produced by Chinese factories in eastern Hungary to markets in western Europe, Szijjrt said. Hungary and China will also start preparing a high-speed railway linking central Budapest and its airport, the ministers said. Relations between China and Hungary, marking their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, go beyond trade and investment as China offered Hungary in February cooperation on issues of public security and law enforcement. the law. Orbn began bringing his country closer to Beijing after he came to power in 2010. Warm political relations turned into investments about a decade later, when battery and electric vehicle makers began importing their production to Hungary. One of the biggest investors, CATL, is building a $7.3 billion battery factory in Debrecen, while Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD announced late last year that he was building his first European factory in the south of Szeged. Find out more with Euractiv

