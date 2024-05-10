George Conway on cross-examination of Stormy Daniels by Donald Trump's legal team: 'Complete disaster'





Conservative lawyer George Conway suggested Thursday that the cross-examination of adult film actor Stormy Daniels by former President Trump's legal team during his secret trial this week was a “complete disaster.”

“My takeaway is that the continued cross-examination of Stormy Daniels was a total disaster and a fiasco for the defense,” Conway said during a CNN appearance, adding: “It continued and continued and again, and… they didn't have anything on her.

Conway, who is divorcing former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, has been a vocal critic of the former president. He nevertheless praised Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles – the only woman who defended him in the Manhattan financial silence case – as a “good” lawyer who knows how to cross-examine witnesses.

“I think what happened was they had a day off – and Necheles is a very good lawyer by reputation,” he said. “I can even tell, just from the way she behaved, that she knows how to cross-examine a witness and knows how to ask questions.”

But, he added, “his client is a narcissistic sociopath … who is obsessed with the lie that he has nothing to do with Stormy Daniels.” »

Conway said it doesn't matter to the defense whether the case actually happened, calling the current approach “counterproductive.” He also suggested the interrogation was “bullshit” and “embarrassing.”

“By keeping your cross simple and short, you can control the witness. But the further you go, the more the witness can surprise you,” he said. “And this woman is much smarter than Necheles’ client.”

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, examined the Trump team's legal strategy for not objecting further during Daniels' testimony Tuesday in the face of questions from the prosecution.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed her alleged sexual relationship with the former president in 2006. Prosecutors even asked Daniels if the former president wore a condom during their alleged encounter, which, Merchan admitted, was going a bit far.

“I agree, it shouldn’t have come out,” the judge said Thursday in response to the defense. “I wish those questions hadn’t been asked and I wish those answers hadn’t been given.”

“But for the life of me, I don’t know why Ms. Necheles didn’t object,” Merchan continued. “Why on earth she wouldn't object to the mention of condoms, I don't understand.”

At the end of the proceedings on Thursday, Trump's lawyers requested a mistrial for a second time based on Daniels' testimony – which Merchan again denied.

The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment he made to Daniels in 2016 to keep silent about the alleged 2006 affair. Trump has repeatedly denied the case and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

