After Hagia Sophia, Turkey transforms a second former Byzantine church into a mosque

ISTANBUL (RNS) — Hundreds of worshipers filled the narrow streets of Istanbul's Fatih neighborhood Friday to hear the sounds of Friday prayers coming from the recently inaugurated Kariye Mosque.

Formerly known as Chora Church, the site has served as a museum for the past 79 years. But it is now the latest structure to be converted back into a mosque by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government, following the conversion of the Hagia Sophia in 2020. Although seen as a triumph by many Turkish Muslims, the Greek Orthodox Church decried it as an “ill-advised decision” that “makes a mockery of the Turkish government’s commitment to religious tolerance and religious freedom.”

The conversion of Chora was announced shortly after that of Hagia Sophia, but its opening to prayer was delayed by years of restoration work.

The conduct of the first Friday prayers in Kariye was relatively quiet compared to Hagia Sophia, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people who filled the streets with prayer rugs several blocks from the building. By contrast, the crowd Friday was relatively average for a mosque located in one of Istanbul's most religious neighborhoods, where Friday worshipers frequently spill into the streets.

The Chora Church and Hagia Sophia are Byzantine constructions from the 4th century. They spent nearly a millennium as Christian holy sites before being converted into mosques by the Ottomans after their conquest of Constantinople in the 15th century. Despite their conversions, they remained venerated by Orthodox Christians. After the founding of a secular Turkish Republic in the early 20th century, it was decided that both would be neither a mosque nor a church but simply museums.

“Both Hagia Sophia and Chora embodied the Byzantine and Ottoman pasts, and they became symbols of coexistence and multifaith living practices. Their conversion fundamentally involves a hierarchy, prioritizing the Islamic past over all other layers, Greek Orthodox, Armenian, Jewish, Syriac, etc. “, Dr. Özgür Kaymak, professor and researcher on minority rights at MEF University in Istanbul, told Religion News Service. in an email.

Converting these sites into mosques is more than just a change of status. According to Islamic tradition, works of art depicting human figures are prohibited in places of prayer, while in Orthodox churches, icons of Christ, saints and other biblical figures are a defining feature.

At Hagia Sophia, the mosaics of Jesus and Mary have been covered with curtains since the conversion. While Erdoğan had promised that the Hagia Sophia would remain fully accessible and free for all visitors, Turkey went back on that promise earlier this year, reimposing an entrance fee on tourists and relegating them to the top tier, while the ground floor is reserved for Muslim faithful.

The observers also critical the Turkish Directorate of Religions looked after the site, noting damage that did not exist when it was under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Although Chora is significantly smaller than Hagia Sophia, it is home to some of the best preserved examples of late Byzantine art, including mosaics, icons and frescoes, and is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“For us it is a very important place because it reminds us of our culture and our traditions here,” Father Evangelos Markantonis, an Orthodox priest who led a group of theology students in Chora, told Religion News Service on Friday.

“Even if we cannot worship as Orthodox Christians, we must try to find topics on which we can be united. Only with dialogue and good deeds can we continue our lives,” Markantonis, who is also a professor at the University of Athens, said when asked about the controversy.

Erdoğan had long refused calls for his right to convert churches like Hagia Sophia and Chora, telling his supporters in 2018 to fill the nearby Sultan Ahmet Mosque (also known in English as the Blue Mosque) before talking about the need to pray at Hagia Sophia.

He nevertheless made an about-face in 2020.

“My dear nation, the conquest of Istanbul and the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque are among the most glorious chapters in Turkish history,” Erdoğan said at the time. a speech inaugurating Hagia Sophia as a mosque.

“This is the most honorable day that Islam has been looking forward to, Greek Constantinople has become Turkish Istanbul,” he added, quoting Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet.

“The resurrection of Hagia Sophia announces the liberation of the al-Aqsa mosque. The resurrection of Hagia Sophia marks the desire of Muslims around the world to emerge from the interregnum,” Erdoğan said in his closing remarks.

The opening of Chora as a Kariye Mosque comes just weeks after Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered its biggest electoral defeat in two decades in Turkey's national municipal elections.

“The recent conversion of Chora into a mosque may be due to Erdoğan's many problems, including his geopolitical power politics, his appeal to religious nationalism to revive his electoral popularity after the March elections or his tactics to divert attention from the Turkey's economic slowdown. » said Kaymak.

Many analysts have attributed the AKP's loss of votes to the more Islamist-leaning New Welfare Party, which has pressured Erdogan over his response to the war between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip.

Muslim worshipers at the mosque on Friday said they considered its rededication as an Islamic site a national victory for Turkey.

“This mosque is one of the symbols of the Conquest. We are proud and happy. There are very beautiful frescoes inside. They were also nicely renovated before they closed. May this be good for our country and our nation,” a passerby, Ahmet Öteyüzoğlu, told Turkish media.

“Thank you God for these days. Not everyone gets the opportunity during their lifetime,” another passerby named Mehmet Çelik told Turkish news service Anadolu Agency, referring to being able to pray at both the Holy Mosques and Sophie and Kariye.

However, Greece, the US State Department and Orthodox Christian institutions around the world have all criticized the decision to turn the structure into a mosque.

“I wish to publicly express my intense dissatisfaction, interpreting the feelings of all Greek women and men, at the completely unnecessary conversion of a historic Byzantine temple, the Chora Monastery, into a mosque. This is, I believe, an action that offends the rich history of Istanbul itself as a crossroads of cultures,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. said shortly before leaving for Turkey for a planned meeting with Erdogan.

“We encourage the Turkish government to preserve and guarantee access to sites and buildings that have hosted different religious communities in a way that respects their diverse histories,” he said. The State Department spokesperson said in response to questions from Greek media.

“The Turkish government's appropriation of both as property of a religious group is not only another sign of this government's disregard for Turkey's rich Orthodox Christian heritage, but also endangers the religious freedom of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the remaining Christians in this country,” the statement said. The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate said in A declaration.