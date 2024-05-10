Republicans worry about Donald Trump losing GOP voters





A number of Republican figures are concerned that Donald Trump continues to lose votes to Nikki Haley, reinforcing the need for the former president to choose the right running mate for 2024.

Republican Party figures indicate that Trump must choose the next potential vice president carefully if he hopes to regain the significant support the former South Carolina governor is getting in the primaries despite dropping out of the race two months ago.

On Tuesday, Haley managed to secure 21.7 percent of the vote, or more than 128,000 votes, in the Indiana primary. It's the latest sign that Trump is still struggling to win over Republican voters beyond his MAGA base. The Indiana results follow Haley receiving more than 155,000 votes (16.5%) in the Republican primary in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on April 23, although she dropped out of the race in March.

The concerns also come as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appears to have seriously damaged her chances of being named Trump's next nominee. She received major backlash for revealing in her book No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward how she shot and killed her 14-month-old farm dog due to his aggressive behavior there. 20 years ago.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall was one of those who said choosing Trump as his running mate could help win back Haley's Republican voters.

“The population we need to target is the 17 percent of people who don't vote for President Trump in a primary, even if Nikki Haley doesn't even participate,” Marshall told the Washington Examiner.

“There is a group of Republicans who will play the long game. They want to know who will be president after President Trump,” Marshall added.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office for comment via email.

Indiana Sen. Todd Young also said the state's recent Republican primary results show there is still “a very significant portion of the Republican Party that is insisting on a candidate they can be proud of, in because of their qualities of character and which promotes a policy”. program consistent with the fundamental principles of the Reagan era. »

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are among the names touted as favorites to be named Trump's next running mate.

Rubio himself said Trump would win the 2024 presidential election regardless of his choice, but added that the choice of vice presidential candidate still has to be the right one.

“He was president before. People are going to vote on that basis, but I think the criterion that he said publicly is the right one, which is someone who is ready to be president,” said Rubio at the Washington Examiner.

Christopher Devine is an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton in Ohio and author of the book Do Running Mates Matter?: The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections. He told Newsweek that the vice presidential candidates “may not win the election, but they will influence how people perceive the presidential candidate.”

Devine also said Noem destroyed any hopes she would enter the White House next year after she wrote about killing her dog and doubled down on her defense in subsequent comments.

“If Trump were to choose Noem, after all of this, it could cause voters to question his judgment and how seriously he takes the prospect of running the U.S. government again,” Devine said.

