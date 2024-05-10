Imran Khan's party calls for end to political interference by Pakistan's security agencies





Lahore, May 10 (PTI): Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Friday asked security agencies to end the “absurd tradition” of meddling in politics and focus on security of the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) central committee held a meeting and strongly rejected what it called “false, toxic, misleading and baseless propaganda” against the party under the guise of the fake operation. banner of May 9 and asked security agencies to end the absurd tradition of interference in politics and focus on the security of the country.

The meeting also vehemently rejected the recent press conference of DG ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, which was “unconstitutional, illegal, an overreach, a pack of lies and a combination of contradictions” which would have very negative impacts on reputation. credibility and constitutional role of the armed forces.

The PTI has unanimously rejected Imran Khan's DG ISPR's demand for an “apology” by terming the political party representing millions of Pakistanis an “anarchic group”.

The PTI noted that Imran Khan has always condemned the May 9 false flag operation and demanded a high-level judicial investigation to determine the perpetrators and conspirators of the violent incidents, including arson and brutal killings of civilians .

The PTI central committee also strongly condemned the administrative efforts to crush the nationwide peaceful protest against the May 9 false flag operation and the use of state oppression and fascism to usurp fundamental political rights of the people to peaceful demonstrations.

He also denounced the violation of the sanctity of the four walls, illegal siege of the houses of PTI leaders and workers and violence against peaceful protesters.

The commission reiterated its demand for an independent, impartial and high-level judicial investigation into the May 9 false flag operation.

On May 9, Khan's supporters attacked government and military installations in response to the arrest of the PTI supreme leader. More than 10,000 PTI leaders and workers were arrested following the attack.

The PTI central committee also demanded an immediate end to the ongoing series of vendettas against politics and politicians, as well as abandonment of attempts to crush and dismantle the country's most formidable political force under the covered by the false flag operation of May 9.

The forum reiterated its demand for a high-level judicial inquiry into the mega theft of public office after the February 8 general elections and the statement of former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the participants strongly condemned the interference of the election watchdog in the process of appointment of election tribunal judges by the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Punjab.

They said the ECP's interference in the electoral process, which failed to fulfill its constitutional duty to conduct free, impartial and transparent elections, was criminal and totally unacceptable. PTI MZ SCY SCY

