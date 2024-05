I'm sure you've read, or at least read about the Time magazine interview and cover story about Donald Trump that dominated the news last week.

What you may not know is that the journalist who signed the interview and wrote the Time cover story, Eric Cortelessa, was, until two years ago, the editor of investigation at the Washington Monthly, where he published several major articles on antitrust, Larry Hogan and Trump's efforts to crush vote-by-vote. email.

In addition to deploying his dynamism and intelligence, Eric refined his questions by studying the Monthlys Presidential Accomplishment Index, a detailed comparison of the achievements of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in office that we published in our last issue.

Among other things, he got Trump to admit that he wouldn't rule out violence if he lost in November and that he agreed with states monitoring women's pregnancies, revelations likely to haunt the Trump campaign.

As James Fallows, editor-in-chief of the monthly, noted this week, Eric's scoops came from his polite but relentless questioning of Trump on his proposed policies, rather than on politics: he keeps giving no more rope to Trump, in which Trump continues to tie himself.

Donate to Washington Monthly.

Eric isn't the only former Washington Monthly editor shaping news.

Jonathan Alter writes astute and delightful dispatches on Trump's secret trial for Washington Monthly and the New York Times. Ben Wallace-Wells does the same for the New Yorker. The New York Times' Michelle Cottle and Charles Homans set the standard for reporting and analysis of campus protests and Trump's evolving fascist rhetoric. And Gilad Edelman, who worked with Eric at the Monthly and is now an editor at The Atlantic, publishes a steady stream of big stories on political economy.

This is a great example of how the Washington Monthly network is working to create change. We're not just a small magazine that publishes cutting-edge articles on politics and policy. We are a community of like-minded writer-thinkers who hold leadership positions in major media organizations, read each other's work, and help each other achieve our shared goals of protecting and strengthening American democracy in this crisis.

If you share our goals, there's something you can do to help us: donate to our spring fundraiser. Do it now. Donate whatever you can: $25, $50, $1,000.

Because we are a nonprofit organization, we cannot do our work without your support. This also means that your donation is tax deductible. As a thank you, if you donate $50 or more, we'll send you a one-year subscription to the print edition of the Monthly.

Sincerely,

Paul Glastris

Editor-in-Chief

