Five takeaways from day 15 of Donald Trump's secret trial in New York | Donald Trump News





The fourth week of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York is drawing to a close, with the prosecution hinting that it will soon end its case.

Nevertheless, on Friday, the prosecution continued to call a series of witnesses, seeking to support its case that Trump, a former president of the United States, intentionally falsified business records in an attempt to influence the outcome of the election. 2016.

The documents in question relate to an alleged secret payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who made allegations that she and Trump had an affair.

Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels, but in 2016 his former lawyer Michael Cohen wired $130,000 to Daniels to buy his silence.

The checks intended to reimburse Cohen for the payment were classified as legal fees, a label that the prosecution said was intended to conceal their true purpose. As a result, Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump's defense team, however, has denied any wrongdoing, saying the former president was simply seeking to avoid embarrassment for his family. He also requested a mistrial in the case.

Here are five key takeaways from the 15th day of the criminal trial, the first in history to feature a U.S. president:

Madeleine Westerhout testified about her past experiences serving in the Trump White House. [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Trump aide back in the hands of witnesses

The first witness to appear Friday was a familiar face: Madeleine Westerhout, who had appeared a day earlier to testify about how Trump managed his affairs in the White House.

A former personal assistant to Trump, Westerhout said the then-president regularly received envelopes from New York containing checks to sign.

But as the cross-examination unfolded Friday, Westerhout was pressed about the details she had presented and whether she could have been aware of the specific trade issues Trump was addressing.

Trump's defense attorney, Susan Necheles, also questioned Westerhout about the amount of work the then-president was juggling each day.

Would you see him signing things without reviewing them? Necheles asked at one point.

Westerhout replied: Yes. She also testified that Trump worried about how rumors of an affair with Daniels would affect his family.

“My understanding was that he knew it would be detrimental to his family,” Westerhout said, echoing one of the centerpieces of the defense's argument.

Trump's lawyers argued that the former president did not seek to influence the 2016 election but rather to protect his wife and children from news that might embarrass them.

Defense lawyer Emil Bove questions paralegal Jaden Jarmel-Schneider on May 10 [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Technical witnesses fill the day

Four other witnesses took the stand after Westerhout, testifying about technical aspects of the case and other evidence collected.

Among them were two representatives from the major telephone services: compliance analyst Daniel Dixon of AT&T and Jenne Tomalin of Verizon.

They briefly authenticated phone records, tracing communications between key figures in the trial, such as Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

The final two witnesses Friday came from the Manhattan district attorneys' office: Georgia Longstreet, a familiar face on the stand, and Jaden Jarmel-Schneider, both paralegals.

Longstreet reviewed social media posts and text messages on behalf of the district attorneys office.

During Friday's testimony, she read aloud text messages Daniels' manager Gina Rodriguez exchanged with an editor at the National Enquirer tabloid in 2016, before accepting a discreet payment from Michael Cohen , then Trump's lawyer.

Jarmel-Schneider, meanwhile, spoke about the data collected on Cohen's phone.

He explained, for example, why a recorded conversation between Cohen and Trump apparently about a hush-money payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal seemed so brief: Cohen received another call.

Prosecutors also used Jarmel-Schneiders' testimony as an opportunity to display on screen the 34 documents Trump allegedly falsified based on the case.

Former President Donald Trump walks with his lawyer Todd Blanche on May 10 [Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool]

Larry King interview excluded from evidence

During breaks in witness testimony, the prosecution sought to convince Judge Juan Merchan to allow evidence of a 1999 interview between Trump and CNN personality Larry King.

The interview contained a segment in which Trump claimed to be familiar with campaign finance laws, which the prosecution hoped to use to support its argument that he knew his actions were illegal.

But the defense argued that an interview from 1999 had little relevance in a case related to the events of 2016, when campaign finance laws changed.

Judge Merchan ultimately sided with the defense. The 1999 interview, he said, was overly toned down by the long period of time between the events in question.

Former lawyer Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday in the secret trial in New York. [File: Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]

Cohen attacks Trump from TikTok

Another case before the court concerned Cohen's presence on the social media platform TikTok.

Cohen is a key witness for the prosecution. He is expected to testify Monday that Trump himself ordered the secret payment to Daniels and that the former president also ordered the subsequent falsification of business records.

The defense, however, sought to shift blame to Trump, claiming that any criminal activity was instead Cohen's fault.

Cohen and Trump have had a bitter relationship in recent years. Cohen left Trump's employ in 2018, and the two exchanged lawsuits over legal fees and breach of trust.

During the trial, Trump was subject to a court-imposed silence order that prohibits him from denouncing any witnesses, including Cohen. But he violated that order of silence multiple times, including calling Cohen a liar and sharing an article calling Cohen a serial perjurer.

But on Friday, Judge Merchan turned his attention to comments Cohen himself made on TikTok, attacking Trump.

The defense team had asked the judge to issue a separate order of silence against Cohen, to stem his comments.

It becomes a problem every day that President Trump is not allowed to answer this witness, but this witness is allowed to continue speaking, defense attorney Todd Blanche said.

Prosecutors, however, argued that they had little control over what Cohen said on his own time.

Judge Merchan nevertheless issued a stern warning. Prosecutors, he said, should tell Cohen that the judge is asking him to refrain from making further statements about Trump.

It comes from the bench, he added.

Paralegal Georgia Longstreet testified in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 10, sharing messages sent by Stormy Daniels' manager Gina Rodriguez. [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Two more prosecution witnesses to appear

Friday's court proceedings ended with an acknowledgment that the prosecution case is nearing its conclusion.

Attorney Joshua Steinglass told the court the prosecution plans to call two additional witnesses and then possibly rest its case.

It's entirely possible the prosecution could finish presenting evidence by next week, Steinglass said.

The coming week is expected to be short, however: The court takes a midweek break every Wednesday, and on Friday, May 17, Trump requested a day off to attend his son Barron's graduation.

As Friday's hearing finally concluded, Trump left the courtroom and spoke to the press, denouncing the lawsuits as a scam.

He complained that the court was relying on events that happened years ago, in 2016, and that the charges were brought in the middle of his current re-election campaign.

Everything is false. This whole thing is false, he said as he left court for the day.

