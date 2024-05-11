Politics
Ex-prisoner jailed indefinitely for killing electric scooter rider
Lee Byer stabbed Thomas OHalloran in the neck and chest in August 2022.
A Hunger Games-obsessed former prisoner has been jailed indefinitely for the “senseless” murder of an elderly scooter driver five days after his release.
Lee Byer was psychotic when he stabbed Thomas O'Halloran, 87, in the neck and chest in Greenford, west London, in August 2022.
He then wrote repeatedly about a “Hunger Games” scenario in which he had to meet “competitors” and then fight or attack, the Old Bailey was told.
Five days before the murder, Byer, who had several convictions, was released from Wormwood Scrubs, having served a full 12-year sentence for robbery.
Prosecutor Gareth Patterson KC told the court: “Technically he was on bail when he was released in August 2022, so these offenses were committed while he was on bail. A few months later, this allegation was dropped.
“From the testimony of his mother and brother, there was some strange behavior, but at that stage the nature and degree of his mental illness had not been diagnosed.”
The 45-year-old, of no fixed abode, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the minor offense of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and possession of an offensive weapon.
The pleas were accepted by the prosecution after mental health reports revealed Byer was psychotic, hearing voices, suffering from paranoid delusions and paranoid schizophrenia.
