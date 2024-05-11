Turkish scrap CFR stabilizes • Recycling International





Falling demand for rebar in Turkey and global uncertainty are combining to dampen prices. Prices of Turkish scrap imports have remained largely stable in recent weeks. This is due to slowing rebar sales in Turkey, reduced Chinese billet offerings and geopolitical uncertainty. These issues have combined to prevent any price increases despite firm collection costs facing European sellers. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, valued Turkish bulk imports of premium heavy scrap 1/2 (80:20) at US$384 per tonne CFR on April 12, with prices ranging between $378 US and US$390.50 per tonne during the period. the preceding month. Seller sentiment has remained largely firm in their supply levels, with the key resistance area for HMS 1/2 premium (80:20) around US$385 per tonne since early April. COLLECTION FACTOR European recyclers cited collection costs of 315 euros per ton delivered to docks as of April 15 in the Benelux and Baltic regions, while U.S. recyclers saw lateral national regulations on HMS in April, allowing exporters in the region to maintain largely firm export offers. Despite firm sentiment on the sellers' side, Turkish mills resisted rising scrap import prices, highlighting falling billet bids from China, which were reported at just US$510,515 per tonne CFR Turkey. Slow sales of Turkish rebar in the export market have also helped prevent a rise in scrap prices, with the materials available at more competitive prices in other regions such as Algeria and Africa. Egypt. Domestic business activity was also limited in the run-up to Turkey's local elections, with factories, stockists and traders preferring to watch and wait for the March 31 results. Although President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's AKP party suffered defeats in major cities, sources mostly said this would have negligible short-term consequences for the steel market. IN ISRAEL Confidence in the Turkish rebar market was also affected by the announcement of steel export restrictions to Israel, announced in the middle of the Eid holiday, which was already limiting transaction activity . The Turkish Commerce Ministry restricted the entry into Israel of 54 product groups, including steel and aluminum, saying it would remain in effect until a permanent ceasefire is declared in Gaza as well as an uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the territory. Israel was Turkey's largest rebar export market in February, with volumes to Israel up 53% to 31,307 tonnes, while sales to Yemen fell 58% over the month to 31,183 tonnes, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute. Turkish factory sources also recently reported that sales in Yemen had become difficult in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions. In the absence of alternative export opportunities, the loss of two major export markets could lead in the short term to a reduction in buyer interest in scrap imports and an increased reliance on the domestic market for finished steel sales, sources said.

